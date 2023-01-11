Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Yankees News: NYY lose speedster to Mets, Aaron Hicks, Cameron Maybin
First, the New York Mets stole reliever Stephen Ridings out from under the Yankees’ noses. Then, they sign former Yankee fireman David Robertson. Now, they use a minor-league deal on pinch-runner extraordinaire Tim Locastro? Where does it end?!. Here. It probably ends, uh, right about here. And thanks very...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
2023 MLB spring training: When do pitchers and catchers report? Dates for every team
Baseball's spring training camps open in mid-February with Opening Day set for March 30.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
NBC Sports
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings
The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
When is MLB Opening Day 2023? Start Dates For All 30 Teams
Opening Day is scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 30. Every team will play on Opening Day. Here is a look at the schedule for the first day of the regular season.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Dodgers trade for SS Miguel Rojas, will there be a demand for Amed Rosario? Locked On Guardians
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for SS Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins. What does that mean for Amed Rosario's potential trade market?
CBS Sports
Miguel Rojas trade: Marlins working to send shortstop to Dodgers for infield prospect, per reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in serious trade discussions with the Miami Marlins regarding veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas, The Athletic reports. Craig Mish adds that the Marlins in return will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya. Rojas, who turns 34 in February, is coming off a 2022 season with the Marlins...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
MLB
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
MLB
Each club's top international prospect signee
Sunday will bring the next influx of talent to all 30 farm systems. The international signing period will open that day for international players (i.e. not from the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico) who are 16 years of age or older. It will likely be years before the 2023...
MLB
The 2023 All-Defense Prospect Team
Last spring, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman featured prominently on the MLB Pipeline All-Defense Team, and only months later, they proved how valuable their gloves and arms were at the top level of the game. Of all the major tools, fielding might be what translates easiest as prospects graduate...
MLB
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have unconditionally released right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who recently finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The transaction comes one week after Bauer was designated for assignment by the...
MLB
Marlins deal Rojas to LA, get No. 15 prospect
MIAMI -- The Marlins dealt longtime shortstop and clubhouse leader Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers for shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya on Wednesday night in a trade that addresses the organization's 2023 and future. "It's always difficult to trade a player like this, of that magnitude, what he meant to the...
MLB
The latest on Andruw Jones' HOF bid
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It doesn’t appear Andruw Jones will be elected to the Hall of Fame this year. But it looks like the former Braves center fielder will have reason to be encouraged by the latest ballot results when they are announced on Jan. 24.
MLB
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
