Curtis PG, 2024 top recruit Zoom Diallo talks narrowing college choice to six schools
For 2024 top recruit and Curtis junior Zoom Diallo, announcing his top six schools this week just felt right. Diallo took to Twitter to tell the world he's narrowed down his recruitment to Florida State, Kansas, Arizona, USC and in-state schools Gonzaga and Washington. Those six schools had been in ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Magic number: No. 3 seed Fletcher seals three-peat, tops Mandarin in Gateway girls soccer
As a reigning state champion, maybe Fletcher wasn't thrilled about receiving a No. 3 seed for the Gateway Conference girls soccer tournament. "They poked the bear," Senators head coach Bradley Plummer said. ...
Brand-new Muskogee basketball arena opens to rave reviews
By Patrick Kays MUSKOGEE - A couple of months ago, Rougher Village officially opened to the Muskogee community who saw their fruit from a passed bond issue they planted in October 2019 sprout, as the football team officially made the Village their home. Nestled behind the end zone was ...
