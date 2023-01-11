ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
WRGB

Woman accused of leaving emaciated dog in abandoned vehicle, say state police

GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau woman was arrested and is facing charges after State Police say an emaciated dog was recovered from inside an abandoned vehicle. Investigators say 26-year-old Priscilla M. Lancaster, of Moreau was arrested, charged with failing to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals. According...
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car

A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Columbia County woman charged in wrong-way DWI crash

A Columbia County woman was sent to jail, after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Mass Turnpike, and caused a crash. Kayla Savery of Copake Falls was driving drunk, on the wrong side of the road, with two kids in the car, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. She slammed head-on into a tow truck.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Area eateries continue to be plagued by cooking oil thefts

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Paesan's Pizza has suffered yet another cooking oil theft, according to its owner. Frank Scavio tells CBS 6 this latest crime took place around midnight on January 11th. It was captured on surveillance camera footage. Scavio says he missed the alert from the surveillance systems at his business. This is far from the first time Paesan's has suffered this kind of theft.
LATHAM, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ilion woman killed in accident

GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
ILION, NY
WRGB

Shots fired in Troy

Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy