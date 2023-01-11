Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in weapon charges, ghost gun recovered, say state police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of possessing a ghost gun with no serial number. 21-year-old Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo was arrested following a traffic stop on January 12th, at around 12:30 PM on Washington Avenue in Albany, according to State Police.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
WRGB
Woman accused of leaving emaciated dog in abandoned vehicle, say state police
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau woman was arrested and is facing charges after State Police say an emaciated dog was recovered from inside an abandoned vehicle. Investigators say 26-year-old Priscilla M. Lancaster, of Moreau was arrested, charged with failing to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals. According...
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
WNYT
Schenectady County swears in new officers
Officials have sworn in six new police officers and three new firefighters in Schenectady County. With fire and police departments around the country facing staffing shortages, these new officers will surely give the department a boost.
WNYT
Columbia County woman charged in wrong-way DWI crash
A Columbia County woman was sent to jail, after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Mass Turnpike, and caused a crash. Kayla Savery of Copake Falls was driving drunk, on the wrong side of the road, with two kids in the car, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. She slammed head-on into a tow truck.
Third man charged in Johnstown bank robbery conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announces the arrest of Brian Tierney, 29 of Rustburg, Virginia on January 13. Tierney was allegedly one of three involved in the planning of a bank robbery in Johnstown.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
WRGB
Fourth suspect sentenced in shooting that killed bystander Ieasha Merritt
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man sentenced Friday in connection to a gun fight that killed an innocent bystander. Tevin Alvarez pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of Ieasha Merritt. He's facing a sentence of 20 years to life behind bars. Investigators say Alvarez and two other gunmen...
WRGB
Area eateries continue to be plagued by cooking oil thefts
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Paesan's Pizza has suffered yet another cooking oil theft, according to its owner. Frank Scavio tells CBS 6 this latest crime took place around midnight on January 11th. It was captured on surveillance camera footage. Scavio says he missed the alert from the surveillance systems at his business. This is far from the first time Paesan's has suffered this kind of theft.
cnyhomepage.com
Ilion woman killed in accident
GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
WRGB
Shots fired in Troy
Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
