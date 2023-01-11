LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Paesan's Pizza has suffered yet another cooking oil theft, according to its owner. Frank Scavio tells CBS 6 this latest crime took place around midnight on January 11th. It was captured on surveillance camera footage. Scavio says he missed the alert from the surveillance systems at his business. This is far from the first time Paesan's has suffered this kind of theft.

LATHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO