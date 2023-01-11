Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
fox56news.com
Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought with counterfeit bills
The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought …. The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Multicounty...
fox56news.com
Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire
Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured …. Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
wdrb.com
Man shot by police after firing gun during chase on I-64E in Franklin County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon. The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County. The driver took off, and...
fox56news.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Lexington’s free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
fox56news.com
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
fox56news.com
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Bill hopes to push for more partisan Kentucky elections. A Bill...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
fox56news.com
Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on the run
The sheriff's office said Danielle Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in 2021 when she hit two other vehicles, killing one person. Kelly didn't show up to court last year and has been on the run since. Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on …. The sheriff's...
fox56news.com
Darin Allgood named Georgetown police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Recently elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins recently fired the city’s police chief and chief administrative officer, but now the city has a new police chief. The mayor previously said he planned to promote the new hire from within the department. “The selection process...
fox56news.com
Lexington man sentenced to 32 years in jail for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was handed a 385-month sentence in federal prison on Friday. Maurice Taylor, 44, was convicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, amounting to 5 kilograms and 500 grams, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Comments / 2