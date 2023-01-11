Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox4news.com
Man hurt in electrical fire at Fort Worth elementary school continuing to recover
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old Tarrant County man is still recovering from 2nd degree burns after surviving an electrical fire while on the job at a Fort Worth school. Jacob Starks, along with three other adults, were injured Monday morning at Parkview Elementary. Crews were doing demolition work on...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments
IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
kwbu.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
fox4news.com
Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT
DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
Two suspects arrested in Fort Worth convenience store robbery, dog shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that led to the shooting death of a dog almost two weeks ago. Brothers Donovin Copeland, 18, and Billy Don Copeland, 21, were arrested Saturday after robbery detectives received...
fox4news.com
Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas - Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro. The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening...
Arlington police investigating motel murder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
fox4news.com
Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
Off-duty Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Forth Worth police detective is on restricted duty after he was arrested by Benbrook officers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD). In a news release, FWPD said Tanner Martin was arrested while off-duty Thursday after he was believed to be driving while intoxicated.
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body cam video and new details on last week's deadly police shooting where officers killed a man armed with a machete-style knife. Officers responded to the home near McCart Avenue and Alta Mesa Boulevard after getting a 9-1-1 call from the man's...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth men accused of smuggling illegal immigrants arrested near Mexico border
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. These arrests happened on Wednesday, when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
