Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments

IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas - Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro. The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening...
HILLSBORO, TX
WFAA

Arlington police investigating motel murder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
dallasexpress.com

North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead

A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX

