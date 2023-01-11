Read full article on original website
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on His Relationship With Lea Michele
Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time. The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine. In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter...
Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes
You can't keep a good platypus down. Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb. The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge. Povenmire, who also...
And Just Like That... Season 2: Your First Look at Carrie and Aidan's Reunion
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.... In new images from the next installment, Aidan (Corbett) is seen holding hands with former fiancée Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
Anne Hathaway Proves Puffer Coats Can Be Bold—And Not Boring
Anne Hathaway's fabulous fashion streak continues. The Devil Wears Prada actress recently turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway as she stepped out in the most stylish winter outfit. While heading to a photo studio on Jan. 11, Anne donned a vibrant multicolored puffer coat...
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion
Watch: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad. Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. "There was...
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Pay Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley will always be remembered. The singer, who was the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a sudden hospitalization, her mom shared in a statement to People. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the...
