Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes

You can't keep a good platypus down. Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb. The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge. Povenmire, who also...
And Just Like That... Season 2: Your First Look at Carrie and Aidan's Reunion

Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.... In new images from the next installment, Aidan (Corbett) is seen holding hands with former fiancée Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion

Watch: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking Bad-Themed Super Bowl Ad. Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. "There was...
