Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Francis White Lance, 65, pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to the robbery of the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle. Lance, who is from Wanblee, is charged with bank robbery and the discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. According to a Department of Justice release, White Lance committed the crimes in November 2022.
KYLE, SD
KEVN

Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Chinook Days set for weeklong celebration kick off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 4th annual Chinook Days “Jam-uary” festival kick off is this weekend in Spearfish and the weather couldn’t be better. With it expected to hit almost 60 degrees, Chinook Days weeklong celebration should draw huge crowds. Starting Friday, January 13th with a special performance at the Matthew Opera House followed with a list of outdoor food events on Saturday, January 14th and a beer-fest next week along with bike races and fun outdoor activities, Chinook Days will be exciting for everyone to enjoy. The event goes from Friday, January 13th until Saturday, January 21st.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s one thing for a doctor to perform surgery but to be assisted by a robot, that’s another story. Robotic-assisted surgeries have become increasingly popular and Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, a urologist with Monument Health, performed his 1,500-surgery using the Da Vinci robotic surgery platform. 500 of those have been since joining Monument Health in 2019.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday

It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Scattered blowing snow today; Milder weekend ahead

Winds have increased across parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND this morning. This has brought patchy blowing and drifting snow, along with areas of black ice to roads in southeastern KELOLAND. The areas shaded in white on the map below indicate where patchy blowing snow has been a bit more...
RAPID CITY, SD

