Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled a power move at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The couple quietly skipped the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton for the start of the ceremony. Eagle-eyed fans shared footage on social media of the two making their grand arrival while The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was in the midst of presenting an award.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
Rihanna Skips Golden Globes Red Carpet But Steals The Show Anyway
The pop queen and first-time nominee looked stunning in a floor-length ballgown and received playful shoutouts from host Jerrod Carmichael and others.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”
Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
