mymoinfo.com
Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.
Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
mymoinfo.com
John Joseph White – Service 01/20/23 at 10am
John Joseph White of Festus died January 11th at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. Burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Crystal City. Visitation for John White will be Thursday afternoon from 3:30 until...
mymoinfo.com
Hartford Harris – Service 1/14/23 Noon
Hartford Harris of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be at noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial is at Martin-Trask Cemetery. Visitation for Hartford Harris is Saturday from 10 to noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville.
mymoinfo.com
Robert “Bob” Yount – Service 1/14/23 1 PM
Robert “Bob” Yount of Ironton died Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Visitation for Robert Yount will be from 11 to 1...
mymoinfo.com
Emma Jean Fadler – Service 1/16/23 At 1 P.M.
Emma Jean Fadler of Fredericktown died last Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service is this Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown. Interment is at Yount Cemetery. Visitation for Emma Fadler is Sunday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis & Sons...
mymoinfo.com
Norman Clark – Services 1/16/23 11AM
Norman Clark of Belleview passed away Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Visitation for Norman Clark is Sunday from 3 to 6 at the Bryson...
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Boil Order
DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
mymoinfo.com
State to match funds for James Hardie infrastructure
(Crystal City, Hillsboro) The preliminary work continues as Jefferson County prepares for James Hardie Manufacturing to build a plant on the Festus Airport Property. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they received good news from the state to help with the cost to renovate the roadways near the proposed plant.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
mymoinfo.com
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Boys Get 2nd Close Win Over Fredericktown on J-98
(Farmington) One night after their girls prevailed in an MAAA matchup against Fredericktown the Farmington boys earned their second close win over the Blackcats this season, 63-59 on senior night in Black Knight Fieldhouse. In the first meeting, Farmington stormed to an 18 point lead, but needed a late three to prevail. This time the game went back and forth and no one led by more than seven.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
KMOV
I-44 exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The exit ramp from Interstate 44 eastbound going to Lafayette Avenue is closed this afternoon after a semi-truck tipped over. The crash happened at 1:57 p.m., and the ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.
