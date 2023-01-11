(Farmington) One night after their girls prevailed in an MAAA matchup against Fredericktown the Farmington boys earned their second close win over the Blackcats this season, 63-59 on senior night in Black Knight Fieldhouse. In the first meeting, Farmington stormed to an 18 point lead, but needed a late three to prevail. This time the game went back and forth and no one led by more than seven.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO