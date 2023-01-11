Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Lee Roy – Service 1/13/23 1 p.m.
Stanley Roy of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 69. His visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock with a funeral service at 1 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne...
mymoinfo.com
Hartford Harris – Noon 1/14/23
Hartford Harris of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be noon at Saturday at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial in Martin-Track Cemetery in Steelville. Visitation for Hartford Harris will be 10 to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Robert “Bob” Yount – Service 1/14/23 1 PM
Robert “Bob” Yount of Ironton died Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Visitation for Robert Yount will be from 11 to 1...
mymoinfo.com
Richard Rebstock – Service 1pm 1/13/23
Richard Rebstock of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial and military honors at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Richard Rebstock will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Shirley Lee Bollinger – Service 1/13/23 At 2 P.M.
Shirley Lee Bollinger of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 84. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown. Interment is at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Shirley Bollinger is Friday from 10:30 until 1 o’clock at Follis & Sons...
mymoinfo.com
John Douglas Merideth — Service 1/17/23 Noon
John Douglas Merideth of Festus passed away Sunday, January 8th, he was 85 years old. The visitation for John Merideth will be Tuesday (1/17) from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment with full military honors in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Peggy Jean Graff – Service 1/14/23 At 10 A.M.
Peggy Jean Graff of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Peggy Jean Graff is Friday evening from 5 until...
mymoinfo.com
Frank Arthur Rose – Service – 01/12/23 at 11 a.m.
Frank Arthur Rose of Bonne Terre died January 4th at the age of 32. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Frank Rose is Thursday morning from 10 until 11 at the Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com
Donald Franklin Brown — Service 1/12/23 7 P.M.
Donald Franklin Brown of Hillsboro MO passed away Sunday (1/8) he was 78 years old. He was a former firefighter and paramedic with several districts throughout Jefferson County. The visitation for Donald Brown will be Thursday (1/12) evening from 5 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at...
mymoinfo.com
Sally Ann Linderer — Service 1/27/23 Noon
Sally Ann Linderer of Festus passed away on January 5th, at the age of 88. A memorial gathering for Sally Ann Linderer will be Friday morning, January 27th from 10 until the time of the memorial service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Linda Louise Moser — Funeral Mass 1/14/23 10 A.M.
Linda Louise Moser of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, January 7th, she was 85 years old. The memorial mass will be held Saturday (1/14) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. A memorial gathering for Linda Moser will be Friday...
mymoinfo.com
Betty Jean Bates — Funeral Mass 1/18/23 10 A.M.
Betty Jean Bates of Herculaneum passed away Tuesday, January 10th, at the age of 92. The funeral mass will be Wednesday (1/18) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Interment in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Herculaneum. The visitation for Betty Bates will be Tuesday (1/17) evening from 6...
mymoinfo.com
Village of Des Arc to Host Chili Supper Fundraiser for Community Center
(Des Arc) A small community of 131 individuals in southern Iron County could use some help later this month. The Village of Des Arc and it’s museum and community center have been trying for several months to raise enough funds to help pay for a new heating system for that building.
mymoinfo.com
Traditional Music Festival Founder George Portz passes away
(Shiloh, Illinois, Festus) For the past 32 years, George Portz of Shiloh, Illinois showcased the Traditional Music Festival which eventually found its home at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Sadly, George passed away over the weekend at the age of 70. The Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry, says George was such a great person to work with.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Inching Back Up
(Doe Run) Missouri’s average gas price is 2.93 per gallon. Triple-A reports that the price has increased about nine cents over the past month. The lowest prices for gas can be found in Kansas City at 2.86 per gallon, followed by Joplin and St. Joseph. Drivers will pay the...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Boys Basketball at Festus Friday on AM-1400 KJFF
(FESTUS) A big Jefferson County Athletic Association match up takes place Friday night at Festus when the Tigers host the Hillsboro Hawks. The game will be broadcast on AM-1400 KJFF. Festus is 10-3 on the season and are in the midst of a three game winning streak, all three wins came on the road at De Soto, Seckman and St. Clair.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro R-3 has a new Central Office and Learning Center location
(Hillsobro) The Hillsobro R-3 School District’s central office and learning center annex has officially moved. In 2021 the district purchased 15 acres of land at 100 Leon Hall Parkway. On the land was a house which was previously owned by Diane Hall, the former owner of Bridle Ridge Acres.
mymoinfo.com
Festus man stabbed in domestic dispute
(Festus) A Festus woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers responded to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly before 4pm for a domestic violence situation. My MO Info · KJ011023A. The victim...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Fishing Club asking for help with funding
(Festus) The Festus Fishing Club is looking for season sponsors or donations to help offset the teams expenses. The fishing club consists a number of coaches overseeing a handful of area youth members who participate in various tournaments from around the region. Derick Hux is a manager of the program,...
