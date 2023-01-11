ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

WTOP

Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 27-point game

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -11; over/under is 155. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Long Island Sharks after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 68-63 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.
LORETTO, PA

