Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.
Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
mymoinfo.com
Edward Lee Schremp – Service 1/20/23 At 10 A.M.
Edward Lee Schremp of Perryville died Wednesday, January 11th at the age of 67. The funeral service is Friday morning, January 20th at 10 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Perryville at a later date. Visitation for Ed...
mymoinfo.com
Frank Louis Spatafora — Service 1/18/23 10 A.M.
Frank Louis Spatafora of Festus passed away Thursday (1/12), he was 75 years old. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (1/18) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Frank Spatafora will be Tuesday...
mymoinfo.com
Douglas Leroy Welch – Services 1/17/23 At 11 A.M.
Douglas Leroy Welch of Pilot Knob died Thursday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Kelley Cemetery in Annapolis. Visitation for Douglas Welch is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis &...
mymoinfo.com
Norman Clark – Services 1/16/23 11AM
Norman Clark of Belleview passed away Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Visitation for Norman Clark is Sunday from 3 to 6 at the Bryson...
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Lee Roy – Service 1/13/23 1 p.m.
Stanley Roy of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 69. His visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock with a funeral service at 1 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne...
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Boil Order
DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
mymoinfo.com
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
mymoinfo.com
State to match funds for James Hardie infrastructure
(Crystal City, Hillsboro) The preliminary work continues as Jefferson County prepares for James Hardie Manufacturing to build a plant on the Festus Airport Property. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they received good news from the state to help with the cost to renovate the roadways near the proposed plant.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Boys Get 2nd Close Win Over Fredericktown on J-98
(Farmington) One night after their girls prevailed in an MAAA matchup against Fredericktown the Farmington boys earned their second close win over the Blackcats this season, 63-59 on senior night in Black Knight Fieldhouse. In the first meeting, Farmington stormed to an 18 point lead, but needed a late three to prevail. This time the game went back and forth and no one led by more than seven.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
mymoinfo.com
JCSO DWI sobriety testing drew a lot of attention this week
(Hillsboro) Members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office DWI Enforcement unit held sobriety field testing this week. The Sheriff’s Office had been bringing in members of the public to drink alcohol for a few hours and then get tested as they would if they were pulled over while driving while intoxicated. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this type of testing with a “wet lab” is not new.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Beats Hillsboro in Overtime, 65-64
(FESTUS) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and MyMoInfo.com, the Festus Tigers used two free throws late in overtime by sophomore Hunter Bates to get past the Hillsboro Hawks 65-64. The Hawks had two shots in the lane as time was running out but they couldn’t get the ball to go in and they couldn’t draw a foul. Festus has evened things with Hillsboro who beat them 61-58 on December 28th at the Park Hills Central Bob Sechrest Christmas Tournament. The two teams will face each other again February 3rd at Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 1/13/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
mymoinfo.com
Fenton man convicted after 2021 fatal accident
(Fenton) A Jefferson County jury convicted 27-year-old David Thurby of Fenton on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, who was accused of driving drunk and striking a mother, father, and their newborn baby in a car crash in April 2021. All three were killed in the accident on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Thurby was originally charged with three counts of DWI resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, marijuana possession, and driving without insurance. With the involuntary manslaughter second-degree conviction, which is an E felony, the maximum sentence is four years in prison on each count with an option for probation. Thurby was driving 107 mph when he ran into the family’s car. The maximum sentence on each count is four years, which means Thurby could get 12 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.
Comments / 0