Golfer Adam Scott said it was a "fine question" to discuss how the PGA Tour pays players for events, according to Josh Berhow of GOLF. The PGA Tour has "long distributed 18 percent of its tournament purses to the winner in its typical 36-hole cut events." Second place "usually takes 10-11 percent." Over the years, total purses "have increased," meaning the "value of that 18-percent payout has increased." Scott said, "You could give [the winner] 40 percent. Leave the purse the same size, but give the winner 40 percent of the total purse and cut everybody else and look for -- reward excellence in a week.” He added that the downside of this, however, would be that players who "finish in the bottom of the top 10," for example, which is "usually good for a hefty payday, might not like the winner-heavy distribution." Golfer Jordan Spieth said that while he "wouldn’t be opposed to the winner’s share increasing 'a couple points,'" he "stopped short of agreeing with Scott about the 40 percent figure." He also said that a "bigger winner’s check," however, "might not mean much to a lot of players coming down the stretch." Spieth: "Don’t remember ever contending, even my rookie year in an event, and thinking about the difference in the money in first and second ever coming down the stretch" (GOLF, 1/11). Scott said that just paying out more to the winner "could have been an alternative to increasing the purses" (GOLF DIGEST, 1/11).

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO