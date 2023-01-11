After years of controversy, the Golden Globes were back on NBC last night, gathering many of the biggest stars in film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. While several clear favorites have emerged this awards season—Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and Tar among them from the film sphere, and the likes of The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Better Call Saul from the TV set—the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a famously unpredictable bunch. So, who walked away with a Globe (or two, or three) on Tuesday? Catch up on all the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes right here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO