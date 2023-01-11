Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Red Wings finally solve Maple Leafs jinx, first regulation win since 2017
Detroit − The Red Wings finally have a victory to their credit against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It had been a while, nine consecutive losses and the Wings hadn't defeated Toronto in regulation since Dec. 15, 2017, but the Wings did it Thursday in nailbiting fashion, 4-1. Lucas Raymond...
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Fabbri off to fast start, Perreault/Smith/Leonard interview
Ted Kulfan previews the Red Wings' western road trip next week, takes a look at the return to the lineup of Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi, and USA Hockey's Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard are the guests on the OctoPulse podcast. Here are highlights from episode 83 of...
Player to watch: Moritz Seider – The Key to Red Wings’ Victory Over Original Six Foe
The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.
Detroit News
Red Wings' 'compete' comes late, Blue Jackets win 4-3
Detroit - After consecutive wins over elite teams such as Winnipeg and Toronto, this was unexpected. The Red Wings lost, 4-3, to the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets. Not many people likely thought that was going to happen, given the way the Wings played against the Leafs. But, also as has...
Yardbarker
Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks
From the moment he first laced his skates in Toronto, Ilya Mikheyev was a fan favorite. Quick with a smile and courageously speaking a second language, he became a media darling. He especially caught fans’ attention when he stated that Canadians must be a bit wonky because they didn’t like soup (he actually didn’t quite say it that way).
Detroit News
Wings notes: Robby Fabbri energizing Red Wings in return to lineup with scoring, 'bite'
Detroit — You'd think a player coming off his third ACL knee surgery and not having played an NHL game for about 10 months would take a while to get back into the swing of things. For Robby Fabbri, it hasn't taken long at all. Fabbri has made a...
Detroit News
For young Red Wings, balance of practice, games a tricky venture
Detroit — As an NHL season goes rolling along there's always the tricky question of how much practice does a team balance with the 82 games in a regular-season schedule. Every team needs to practice. That's not breaking any news. Timing, chemistry, conditioning, planning — those are things associated with a typical practice, and a team needs it to improve.
Detroit News
USA Hockey's high-scoring trio take aim at BioSteel showcase game
There's been a lot of top forward lines in USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, based first in Ann Arbor in 1996 and now in Plymouth, but only one line owns the distinction of all three players advancing to the same NCAA program in the same year. Center Will Smith,...
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
Detroit News
Red Wings top line learning how to balance offense, stronger defense
Detroit — The Red Wings' top line of Dylan Larkin centering Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi has shown offensive chemistry since the beginning of last season, when Raymond arrived in the NHL. Almost instantly, the line became an offensive factor. But there were struggles on the defensive end. And...
Detroit News
After struggles, Lions GM Brad Holmes planning to prioritize defense this offseason
Allen Park — Typically, when Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been asked to identify a weakness or an area most in need to be addressed during the offseason, he plays his response close to the vest. There's value in not being direct with these answers. First, it...
