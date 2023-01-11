The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.

