Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Dua Lipa Wore An Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath On The Red Carpet
Dua Lipa just took business casual to a sultry new level! The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, graced the 2022 Hitmakers Brunch red carpet in Los Angeles last week in a trendy, oversized blazer top sans undershirt and baggy trousers. Lipa’s pinstripe gray set featured a low-cut neckline, and a...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore
Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
Janelle Monáe Updated the Beehive for the Red Carpet
Janelle Monáe took it back to the sixties for the National Board of Review Awards. The Glass Onion star rocked a blonde, ’60s-esque beehive for the star-studded fest on Sunday night, where she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the hit Netflix film. Co-star Daniel Craig presented Monáe with her award.
Brad Pitt Is a Clean-Cut Hunk at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Hottest Photos
Forever a Hollywood heartthrob! Brad Pitt turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globes — but he avoided posing for pics on the red carpet. The 59-year-old actor was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, sitting near Babylon costar Margot Robbie during the awards show. At one point during the […]
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Julia Garner Stuns In Ballerina Pink At The 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards is back to quench our thirst for red-carpet elegance, celebrity fanfare, and a few long-winded acceptance speeches. For the nominated actors, award season is a chance to make a statement outside of the characters they play on screen. While most attendees are nominated for a singular role, some take it to the next level and are nominated for multiple characters. Julia Garner is one of the stars nominated for multiple performances at this year’s awards, but dare we say that Julia Garner’s 2023 Golden Globes look deserves a third nomination? The actress wore a light...
In Style
Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back
The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.
A Closer Look at Dolly Parton’s Standout Country-glamour Looks From ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Dolly Parton brought country glamour to NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday. To ring in the New Year the singer joined her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a cohost of her annual New Year’s Eve special. The night revealed some powerhouse performances from the duo, but also showcased Parton’s signature style. More from WWDLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsBest Party FashionPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022 Here’s a roundup of Parton’s standout looks from the evening special. To kick off the live event, Parton and Cyrus did a cover...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
