Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Austin Butler kicks off Golden Globes weekend cuddling with Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler kicked off Golden Globes weekend romancing girlfriend Kaia Geber at an intimate dinner that W magazine hosted with Louis Vuitton. W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere hosted the party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. A spy told us that Butler and Gerber, “cuddled up in the corner,” as guests noshed on caviar, lobster and desserts. Butler is one of the stars featured on the magazine’s current Best Performances issue. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were also spotted at the party. Gerber apparently won’t be escorting Butler, who is nominated in the...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Sally Field at Palm Springs International Film Festival ahead of screening of her film 80 for Brady
The 76-year-old actress donned a black leather biker jacket over a black turtleneck top with an azalea pink silk taffeta ball skirt by Carolina Herrera.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses
The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Janelle Monáe Updated the Beehive for the Red Carpet
Janelle Monáe took it back to the sixties for the National Board of Review Awards. The Glass Onion star rocked a blonde, ’60s-esque beehive for the star-studded fest on Sunday night, where she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the hit Netflix film. Co-star Daniel Craig presented Monáe with her award.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
