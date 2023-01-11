ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lairy's 20 lead Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-80

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 20 points in Miami of Ohio's 91-80 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added seven rebounds and 11 assists for the RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (8-8, 2-1) with 20 points and eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points for Buffalo. Curtis Jones also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

