Arizona State

travelawaits.com

16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record

Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
ARIZONA STATE
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Park into Lake Havasu

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneur for Third Arizona Location. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. – Altitude Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mojave County.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona

Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but Gov. Katie Hobbs is not exactly known for her oratorical skills. She’s no MLK, Jr., or Barack Obama, or, thankfully, Kari Lake, who spent decades behind a mic at the local Fox affiliate honing her speaking chops before taking Hobbs on as the GOP nominee in November. But […] The post Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now

Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest

Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
ARIZONA STATE

