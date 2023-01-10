Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska high school students are invited to apply for Alaska State Fair scholarships starting January 13th. "Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 13, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Anchorage Assembly leaders say they want Mayor Dave Bronson to publicly respond to scathing allegations made against him. Senator Bert Stedman says the state needs to balance its long-term fiscal health against its ability to pay large Permanent Fund dividends. And a pilot training program is underway to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula, as well as Kodiak.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage property values on the rise
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskapublic.org
Ousted Anchorage city manager accuses Mayor Bronson of breaking law, creating hostile work environment
Recently-fired Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski is accusing Mayor Dave Bronson of breaking city and state laws, creating a hostile work environment and other unethical behavior in a scathing letter released Wednesday. Bronson abruptly fired Demboski last month, after she served in one of the city’s top jobs for a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The agenda was packed, just like the chambers at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting as Mayor Dave Bronson spoke about recent hot-button issues in the city, including snow removal and Anchorage’s homeless population. The meeting began with Bronson providing an update on snow removal in...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
kdll.org
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
RIP Lisa Levang: Local activist falls ill, leaves Assembly meeting, dies at hospital
Lisa Levang, a frequent observer of the Anchorage Assembly meetings who became an activist during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, died on Tuesday night at about 9:30 pm, after falling ill during the Assembly meeting and being taken to Alaska Regional Hospital by ambulance. Assemblywoman Jamie Allard heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonverbal teen given tools needed to contact 911 digitally
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was love at first sight when Judy Edwards first held her son Eric when he was eight months old. After she and her husband fostered him for a while, there was never a doubt in their mind when it came to signing adoption papers. “We...
