Eight is great: Despite slow start, Mexico girls basketball keeps win streak alive

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton boys hoops’ huge 3rd quarter propels Red Raiders to victory
CORTLAND — Tied 27-27 at halftime, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team decided to take matters into its own hands. That’s when the Red Raiders made it rain 3-pointers, dropping seven shots from deep, scoring 31 points overall in the quarter. Fulton held an 18-point lead going into the final frame.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mexico boys basketball burned by Firebirds
MEXICO — At this point in the season, Mexico varsity boys basketball coach Jon Gagnon said the Tigers are taking it day-by-day. Mexico dropped its game against Phoenix, 62-42, on Friday. Now, he just wants to “win” practice on Saturday before the team gets ready for its next game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico wrestling defeats county rival Oswego
Mexico 63, Oswego 4: The Mexico wrestling team picked up six pins in its 63-4 victory over Oswego on Thursday. Elia Manishiwme picked up the Tigers’ first pin in the 126-pound weight class with a win by fall over Jose Ramos at 4:47. Juliana Smith, at 132 pounds, pinned Nicholas Thompson at 2:30.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Buc boys hockey’s comeback falls short on Senior Night
OSWEGO — Oswego boys hockey coach Kevin Ahern talked to his team after Thursday’s game about their resiliency. In a tough 4-3 loss for the Bucs against Watertown IHC, he told them he was “extremely proud of their effort.” Oswego trailed 4-1 going into the third period, and got two late goals to make it a one-goal game with 10:52 left in the contest.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jamesville-DeWitt sneaks by Oswego girls basketball
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team took a hard-fought loss at home Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt, with the Red Rams slipping by 35-32. With 20 seconds left in the game, Macy Durkin sank a 3-pointer to lock in the win for J-D. Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs planned to close her out of the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego boys hockey edged in OT
New Hartford 4, Oswego 3: Ian Cady had a three-point night for the Oswego boys hockey team, but the Bucs ultimately fell in overtime 4-3 to New Hartford on Wednesday. The Bucs held a 1-0 advantage after the first period, before New Hartford scored twice in the second frame. Oswego also added a second-period goal, making it 2-2 going into the third stanza.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Henry K. Eason: Mason of mystery
Henry K. Eason was a familiar figure on the streets of Oswego for many years yet his early life and experiences are mired in mystery. Although Henry was born in New Haven, New York, on Feb. 5, 1837, and his parents are unidentified. Two good possibilities are Calvin Eason and his third wife, Alice Elsie Crandall Rathbone, both of whom are buried in New Haven Rural Cemetery.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Cops: 4 students hit deputy during fight in Oswego High School cafeteria Oswego High School cafeteria
OSWEGO — Four high school students were arrested after repeatedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to restrain one of the students in the school cafeteria, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said. Around noon Monday, an argument among several students broke out in the Oswego High...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego gets first electric vehicle fast-charging hub
OSWEGO — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the Department of State (DOS) on Thursday announced deployment of the first electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers that can be used by any all-electric vehicle in downtown Oswego. The two-charger hub extends NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and helps...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Prosecutors need to spend hours sifting through body camera footage
OSWEGO — When Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes first started working as a prosecutor in the DA’s office in 2001, it was a rarity to record interviews between police officers and witnesses and defendants. “Part of that was the technology,” Oakes said. “Occasionally you had interviews with...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harborfest board member named new executive director
OSWEGO — The nonprofit that runs Harborfest has a new executive director. Peter Myles resigned last month, and Dan Harrington, who was serving as recording secretary of Harbor Festivals, Inc., became executive director effective Jan. 1.
Comments / 0