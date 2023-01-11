Eight is great: Despite slow start, Mexico girls basketball keeps win streak alive

Henry K. Eason was a familiar figure on the streets of Oswego for many years yet his early life and experiences are mired in mystery. Although Henry was born in New Haven, New York, on Feb. 5, 1837, and his parents are unidentified. Two good possibilities are Calvin Eason and his third wife, Alice Elsie Crandall Rathbone, both of whom are buried in New Haven Rural Cemetery.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO