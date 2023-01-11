Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Steph Curry will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
NBC Sports
Steph hilariously conflicted about D-Lee's big game vs. Dubs
Steph Curry is one of Damion Lee’s biggest supporters. However, the Warriors’ star wishes that his former teammate didn’t go off for 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 125-113 win over Golden State on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Lee did most of his damage against...
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Depleted Suns Shock Warriors in Huge Road Win
The Phoenix Suns surprised nearly everybody in their win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
Klay Thompson Shares Warriors’ Optimistic Mindset Following Loss To Suns On Tuesday
Losing 125-113 at home to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson spoke to the media after the game and offered his team’s positive mindset after the loss.
NBC Sports
Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns
Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000.
Steve Kerr compares Steve Nash to Stephen Curry - "Whatever needs to be done, they're going to figure out a way to do it"
Upon witnessing Steph's evolution, Kerr realized he once saw that in Nash years ago
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
Doncic's 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs
Coming into Tuesday's contest, the Los Angeles Clippers had lost six consecutive games, but there's apparently no better cure for a losing skid than playing a limited Dallas Mavericks squad. Kawhi Leonard's got the best of Luka Doncic on this night.
Jordan Poole on becoming a ‘leader’ and learning from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson amid turbulent Warriors season
SHOOTING guard Jordan Poole has relished the spotlight and responsibility that comes with being a Golden State Warriors leader. “It feels fitting,” the guard told The U.S. Sun this week. Poole, 23, steered the Warriors’ offense after Steph Curry, 34, went down with a shoulder injury in mid-December.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s epic gesture for Spurs proves that he’s a real-life MVP
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been a very good team over the past few seasons. However, you cannot fault its ever-loyal fanbase for its unwavering support for its team. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has taken notice of this fact and he’s come out with an epic gesture to support the Spurs fans in a recent historic endeavor.
Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup On Tuesday Night
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.
