Upton, MA

whdh.com

Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

communityadvocate.com

Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism

MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Standoff in Marlborough trailer park results in SWAT team arrest

MARLBOROUGH – A six-hour standoff at Val’s Mobile Home Park resulted in the arrest of Christopher Harper, who was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime and disturbing the peace. At 1:17 p.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a report...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Missing Cohasset woman told police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.
COHASSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after high-speed pursuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle. Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Police: 2 adults, 1 infant injured in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. When officers arrived on scene, they received information that shots had been fired.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA

