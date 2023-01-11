Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
whdh.com
Police investigating shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
whdh.com
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
whdh.com
Dorchester shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
communityadvocate.com
Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism
MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
whdh.com
WATCH: Sudbury police release video of pedestrian hit-and-run as they search for driver
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police released a video Friday that shows a hit-and-run crash last week that left a pedestrian injuries. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Concord Road around 5 p.m. last Friday determined a delivery driver who was trying to cross the road had been hit by a passing vehicle.
communityadvocate.com
Standoff in Marlborough trailer park results in SWAT team arrest
MARLBOROUGH – A six-hour standoff at Val’s Mobile Home Park resulted in the arrest of Christopher Harper, who was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime and disturbing the peace. At 1:17 p.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a report...
whdh.com
Missing Cohasset woman told police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
whdh.com
JUST ONE STATION: Booking photo of husband released amid search for Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe’s booking photo was released Friday as investigators continue to lookin to the mysterious disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day. The booking photo was released as friends of his wife, Ana Walshe, work to make...
whdh.com
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after high-speed pursuit
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle. Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound...
whdh.com
Community members demand justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at a meeting with city officials Thursday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police last week. The meeting was intended to address community concerns, as officials say they want to restore trust between...
whdh.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 infant injured in Worcester shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. When officers arrived on scene, they received information that shots had been fired.
whdh.com
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
Man Shot At, Robbed, Assaulted In Auburn; Police Ask For Help
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a recent violent robbery where a man was shot at and beaten, authorities said. Investigators arrested one man already in the case but are searching for two more. The attack happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 6:15...
