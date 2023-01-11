ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

No. 24 North Ridgeville hands No. 14 Avon Lake its first loss, 63-55, closes gap in SWC

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Avon Lake is worthy of a court storming. Coach Eric Smith made sure his players knew that in the locker room Friday night at North Ridgeville after their first loss of the boys basketball season. The Shoremen (10-1) had just walked off the court as their hosts celebrated, students hopping up and down and hugging North Ridgeville’s players after a 63-55 win that could change the complexion of the Southwestern Conference race for the second half of the season.
AVON LAKE, OH
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SOLON, OH
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
A life lesson from former Tribe pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant for all of us – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wrote a column about former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant, who died in June of 2021. That led to this email from Gary Mast. This is part of it:. “My father befriended Jim Grant. Mudcat got us tickets to an Indians game (souvenir bat day). After the game Mudcat took us (Dad, two brothers and myself) into the Tribe locker room. In those days the souvenir bat was standard Little League dimensions. Anyway, Mudcat spent an hour with us and got about 20 Tribe players to autograph one of our bats.
CLEVELAND, OH
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
