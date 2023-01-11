Read full article on original website
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
North Ridgeville’s resilience kickstarts second half of SWC race: Boys basketball rewind
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Jake Boynar and his teammates at North Ridgeville looked forward to their first meeting with Avon Lake. Perhaps it cost them Tuesday, when a three-point loss at Berea-Midpark knocked them two games back of the Shoremen in the Southwestern Conference boys basketball standings.
No. 24 North Ridgeville hands No. 14 Avon Lake its first loss, 63-55, closes gap in SWC
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Avon Lake is worthy of a court storming. Coach Eric Smith made sure his players knew that in the locker room Friday night at North Ridgeville after their first loss of the boys basketball season. The Shoremen (10-1) had just walked off the court as their hosts celebrated, students hopping up and down and hugging North Ridgeville’s players after a 63-55 win that could change the complexion of the Southwestern Conference race for the second half of the season.
Copley girls basketball tops Green, 54-45, as both teams learn from the tough matchup
UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Heading into Saturday’s nonconference showdown between Copley and host Green, both coaches were looking for a competitive game that would help them learn about their team. Mission accomplished.
Top Gun wrestling tournament: Aurora’s Johnny Green, Nordonia’s Israel Petite top Day 1 performances
ALLIANCE, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus while dealing with complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, state tournament hopefuls, returning state placers and teams from other parts of the state and country made their way to Alliance for the return of the Top Gun wrestling tournament Friday. The tournament got...
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is the early winner of his divorce with Rudy Gobert
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They hold no grudge and wish the best for each other. But like many divorced couples, there will always be a score to keep between Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. The former teammates formed a great partnership once in Utah, where they...
Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
A life lesson from former Tribe pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant for all of us – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wrote a column about former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant, who died in June of 2021. That led to this email from Gary Mast. This is part of it:. “My father befriended Jim Grant. Mudcat got us tickets to an Indians game (souvenir bat day). After the game Mudcat took us (Dad, two brothers and myself) into the Tribe locker room. In those days the souvenir bat was standard Little League dimensions. Anyway, Mudcat spent an hour with us and got about 20 Tribe players to autograph one of our bats.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Cavaliers big men provide a boost in Portland: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers built their comeback win Thursday in Portland from the inside out, getting strong contributions from the frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in a 119-113 victory against the Blazers. Allen tied his season high with 24 points and grabbed a team-high 10...
Guardians run the arbitration table by signing all seven eligible players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians reached one-year deals Friday with all seven of their players who were eligible for salary arbitration. Right-hander James Karinchak was the last to sign, agreeing to a one-year $1.5 million deal after making $714,000 last season. Right-hander Shane Bieber and shortstop Amed Rosario were the...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
