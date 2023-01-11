ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns

By Zach Price, Salem Statesman Journal
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIv4J_0kAOwKZN00

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.

The governor’s annual State of the State address in Olympia laid out his vision of the state’s accomplishments and challenges and what he wants to see from lawmakers during the 2023 session, which began Monday.

The governor talked about recent strides surrounding mental health, housing and climate change and spoke positively about the state's ability to meet current challenges, praising previous legislative work.

“Because of that work, I can proudly report that the state of our state is strong,” Inslee said.

Inslee said a state tax credit for low-income workers and families would begin rolling out in February. He said new facilities for behavioral health were opening throughout the state as a result of five years of work. He also cited a rapid-acquisition housing program, which was funded starting two years ago, that has accelerated the process of developing supportive housing.

He again spoke of his new proposed $4 billion referendum, which he has said would pay for more than 24,000 housing units in the next eight years. If approved by the Legislature, the referendum would also need to go before voters in November.

“Though some people face behavioral health challenges or chemical addiction issues, the fundamental, underlying challenge is that we don’t have enough housing," Inslee said. "When there’s not enough housing for all, rents and prices skyrocket beyond what many can afford. Until we fix our housing crisis, thousands of people will remain homeless.”

After Inslee's address, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox reiterated previous optimism for bipartisan progress on the housing front this session and said Inslee's proposal isn't the worst suggestion he's heard.

“Will we support it? I want to listen to the testimony and go through the process on this,” Wilcox said.

Inslee in his address also encouraged lawmakers to pass measures requiring gun-buyer safety training, a ban on assault weapons and creating a law that would allow gun sellers and manufacturers to face lawsuits.

“That phrase, ‘public safety,’ evokes different meanings and ideas among people. We need to escape the trap that public safety is about any one thing – mental health or gun safety or drug treatment or law enforcement. The fact is, we need them all," he said.

Inslee also issued a call to hire and train more police officers especially from local diverse communities. He added that 911 is not always the appropriate response to an emergency and touted the state’s efforts toward alternatives such as the 988 mental health helpline.

Washington in November became the first state to launch a mental health crisis line dedicated to American Indian and Alaska Native people. Callers in Washington can reach the line by calling 988 then pressing “4” to be greeted by an Indigenous counselor.

Inslee also praised the Legislature for last year’s “historic investments” in schools for nursing, counselors and social workers and said his proposed $70 billion budget includes a $3 billion increase in spending for K-12 public education, including more money for special education.

Inslee also touted the state’s new cap-and-invest program and other Washington efforts to tackle climate change, and said the state needed more capacity to site and permit clean energy projects and “bolster our transmission infrastructure” to deliver clean energy.

Comments / 26

One and Done!
4d ago

Oath? What oath? Read Section 1, Article 24 and 29 of the State Constitution together. He is violating the plain and clear language. If he can do that, pick your other articles. The same can be done. This garbage needs to stop.

Reply
17
St!@$$
3d ago

This is on Inslee. He didn't have to shut down the state like he did, encourage the anti police rhetoric like he did, regulate and tax like he did, and encourage who knows how many undocumented illegals to come to this state, like he did and is doing. Oh wait....... He is actually right on track...... for building a welfare state funded by the taxpayers. He's good, he's real good. Gold star from Soros himself!

Reply(1)
12
Mary Colorossi
3d ago

Nothing's going to change in this state as long as we're controlled by democrats or republicans we need a group of independents in the running OUR state.

Reply
8
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference

With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Law enforcement association asks for change to police reform law

Olympia – With lawmakers in the capitol for their 105-day legislative session, some Washington law enforcement advocates are asking for another review of strict police reform laws. 2020 was a year when violent or deadly interactions between police and civilians dominated headlines. Despite the risk of COVID-19, and lockdown orders that closed businesses, churches – even public parks – tens...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington nurses push for staffing standards at hospitals

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A coalition of health care groups called WA Safe + Healthy is hoping that 2023 turns out differently than 2022. Last year, legislation to create standards for nurse staffing at hospitals failed, but that’s not stopping the Washington State Nurses Association and others from trying again during the current legislative session.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’

Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users

Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability

In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans

Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy