MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Big Sky Bonus
03-05-07-22, Bonus: 5
(three, five, seven, twenty-two; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,413
Lucky For Life
07-15-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
