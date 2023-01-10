ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star

WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star

On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day

Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Fightful

Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
PWMania

Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return

And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event

The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PWMania

Several WWE NXT Returns Set For Next Week, Several Stars Return to NXT (Videos)

Several wrestlers made their return in this week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, and other upcoming returns were revealed. This week, Jinder Mahal returned to NXT, attacking The Creed Brothers while Sanga explained that because Veer Mahaan was not present, the Indus Sher vs. Creeds tag team match could not take place. Jinder and Sanga destroyed the brothers, after which Jinder declared that, while Sanga and Veer fight with respect, he does not.
rajah.com

Update On Legends Appearing On The 30th Anniversary Special Of WWE RAW

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman are scheduled to make an appearance on the 30th Anniversary special episode of WWE RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE has reportedly been working on plans for a major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Grayson Waller Reveals Main Goal In WWE NXT, Talks Love For MTV The Challenge

Grayson Waller is a big MTV The Challenge fan. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and one of the top NXT Superstrars recently spoke about his longtime fandom for the television program during a recent interview with Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
rajah.com

AEW Road To Los Angeles Preview For This Week's Dynamite (Video)

The road to AEW Dynamite: Los Angeles is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The television tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Butcher and The Blade and Top Flight's Darius Martin and Dante Martin in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond

-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
rajah.com

Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)

-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rajah.com

AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature two matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Bandido in Singles action and Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager will face "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. Next week's AEW...
FRESNO, CA
rajah.com

Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Swerve Strickland taking on Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho

Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy