fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer rear-ends sleeping driver on N Freeway

HOUSTON - A sleeping driver was rear-ended by a Houston PD driver on the city's northside overnight Saturday. Officials said the officer was heading northbound on I-45 a little before 4:30 a.m. That's when the unidentified crashed into a car stopped in the mainlanes on North Freeway and N Main St.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
