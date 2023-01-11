Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Biplane crashed in Conroe after pilot lost power, 2 people in stable condition
CONROE, Texas - A plane crashed in Conroe after reportedly running into powerlines, officials say. The Conroe Police Department says around 2:18 p.m. they responded to a biplane crash in the 8400 block of Longmire Road and League Line Road. Two men were inside the plane, one pilot and one passenger.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer rear-ends sleeping driver on N Freeway
HOUSTON - A sleeping driver was rear-ended by a Houston PD driver on the city's northside overnight Saturday. Officials said the officer was heading northbound on I-45 a little before 4:30 a.m. That's when the unidentified crashed into a car stopped in the mainlanes on North Freeway and N Main St.
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hospitalized after suspected DWI driver crashes into patrol car
HOUSTON - An officer with the Houston PD was hospitalized overnight after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car while trying to block traffic from a previous accident. It happened a little after 2 a.m. on the eastbound North Loop on I-45 N. That's where an unidentified officer...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into seafood joint in southwest Houston
The restaurant encourages customers to still support their business Thursday during regular hours, jokingly adding, "No need to drive into the building!"
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man possibly set up after women asked for ride as he left gym, police say
HOUSTON - A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
