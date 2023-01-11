Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Brian Hartline promoted to Ohio State offensive coordinator
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Friday that Brian Hartline has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State after the season to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline started his coaching career at Ohio State back...
myfox28columbus.com
Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
myfox28columbus.com
Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
myfox28columbus.com
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
myfox28columbus.com
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
myfox28columbus.com
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
myfox28columbus.com
Missing Hilliard teen found safe
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
myfox28columbus.com
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
myfox28columbus.com
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
myfox28columbus.com
Struggling to say no? Brewdog offering Dry January Survival Kit and free refills all month
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you are looking for a non-alcoholic alternative for Dry January, BrewDog U.S.A. is bringing back it's low calorie Dry January Survival Kit to help you start the new year on the right foot! The kit includes 14 gluten reduced non-alcoholic cans (< 20 ppm gluten) and 14 vegan non-alcoholic cans. Erika Wojno joins Good Day Columbus to explain why customers are favoring non-alcoholic options and how to sign up for the non-alcoholic beer club!
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot, killed while searching for his stolen car in south Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 43-year-old man died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. Police said initial reporting indicated that the victim, Christopher Mateen, was searching for his stolen car when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's...
myfox28columbus.com
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
myfox28columbus.com
Court documents: Inmate escaped mental facility by prying at window and breaking glass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who escaped from a West Columbus facility in December remains in custody in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they check in daily and are still waiting for Jacob Davidson's extradition hearing there, which one West Virginia court official says is scheduled for next week.
