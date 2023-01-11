ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Brian Hartline promoted to Ohio State offensive coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Friday that Brian Hartline has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State after the season to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline started his coaching career at Ohio State back...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
COLUMBUS, OH
Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
COLUMBUS, OH
Missing Hilliard teen found safe

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
HILLIARD, OH
1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
Struggling to say no? Brewdog offering Dry January Survival Kit and free refills all month

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you are looking for a non-alcoholic alternative for Dry January, BrewDog U.S.A. is bringing back it's low calorie Dry January Survival Kit to help you start the new year on the right foot! The kit includes 14 gluten reduced non-alcoholic cans (< 20 ppm gluten) and 14 vegan non-alcoholic cans. Erika Wojno joins Good Day Columbus to explain why customers are favoring non-alcoholic options and how to sign up for the non-alcoholic beer club!
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH

