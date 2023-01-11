Read full article on original website
wbwn.com
Bloomington’s Skate N Place Roller Rink to Close for Good
After 50 years of serving the Bloomington community, Skate N Place roller rink will close permanently before springtime. The announcement was made on the rink’s Facebook page Tuesday (1/10) evening. The post indicates that after 900 days on the market the owners have found a buy for the building. However, the buyers want to use it as a warehouse not a roller rink.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
25newsnow.com
Price of eggs impacts local bakeries
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The CDC says more than 57 million birds have died from Avian Flu. The effect is now being felt in the grocery store when buying eggs. Not only does it affect someone’s grocery bill, but it’s also impacting local bakeries as the price of eggs has more than doubled in the last year.
25newsnow.com
‘Prominent’ warehouse district building transforming into apartments
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old, empty building in Peoria’s warehouse district will have new life this year. The old Federal Warehouse Building will soon house office space and upscale apartments. Baldovin Construction is currently installing framing on the empty warehouse floors. Crews are building frames for the...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
25newsnow.com
Habitat for Humanity provides veteran a home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Habitat for Humanity has been building houses for veterans and their families for nearly a decade. On Thursday, the next veteran family learned more about their home-to-be. “So our scope is bigger than building homes,” said executive assistant Stephanie Leafgreen. “We believe everyone should be...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
25newsnow.com
Dryers, clothes on fire at laundromat Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No injuries were reported after two dryers and clothes caught on fire at a laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department says one person was inside when the fire started and was able to get out. Damage is estimated at $15,000. The cause of the...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - I’m looking for a fried chicken feast, and let me tell you - there’s a spot in town serving up some of the best around. We popped into Pop-Up Chicken Shop back in 2020. It started as a part-time grab-n-go at the local VFW hall four years ago, and now, owner Aaron Francis is taking it to the top of the pecking order.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
25newsnow.com
State Farm selects Indian tech company to modernize IT services, infrastructure
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurer State Farm has selected India-based HCLTech to assume its day-to-day IT help desk and infrastructure services work. Beginning this year, HCLTech will manage hardware, infrastructure software, and network connections support for State Farm, the insurer said. State Farm says it did not make...
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street serves a fantastic fish sandwich
There’s a brand new food business called Pond Street serving a fantastic panko-breaded catfish sandwich. Based in Urbana, Pond Street is currently only doing pop-ups and private events around C-U, but there are plans to open a food truck soon. At the New Year’s Eve pop-up event at ISHI...
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
