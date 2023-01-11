Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Fire Rescue responds to construction site medical emergency
Gainesville Fire Rescue transported a psychiatric patient from an unfinished building during a medical emergency Thursday afternoon. The patient was standing on the seventh floor of a construction site located at 1225 West University Ave., according to the GFR report. Gainesville Police Department was called and officers evacuated the building,...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
WCJB
Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th. The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials...
alachuachronicle.com
Updated: Driver extricated in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
MICANOPY, Fla. – At approximately 8:15 a.m. this morning, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) and Micanopy Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 at the 378 mile marker northbound. Two vehicles, an Isuzu box truck and a Kia Sorrento, were both traveling northbound when both...
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
WCJB
Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
WCJB
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
alachuachronicle.com
FDOT to host hybrid public meeting for NW 39th Avenue median modifications
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a hybrid public meeting Jan. 24 to discuss proposed median modifications to NW 39th Avenue (State Road 222) and NW 13th Street. The meeting will take place both virtually and in person Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the St....
alachuachronicle.com
Hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 69-year-old man was trauma-alerted to the hospital last night with life-threatening injuries after he was hit while riding a bike. Gainesville Police Department responded to the 400 block of SE 9th Street at about 10:30 p.m. last night and found a victim who had multiple broken limbs and was in full cardiac arrest.
WCJB
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville returns for three consecutive weekends
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors to this weekend’s Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be able to step back in time. The city of Gainesville’s popular annual fair returns this Saturday and Sunday along Southwest Archer Road, located west of I75. The event will be held on three consecutive weekends...
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
WCJB
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
alachuachronicle.com
NW 6th Street closed Saturday morning between NW 7th Ave and NW 8th Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, January 14, NW 6th Street will be closed between 7th Ave and 8th Ave. The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closure is for Gainesville Police Department’s Open House for its Public Service Academy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Trenton United Methodist Church holds a food distribution
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Trenton on Friday. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church. That’s located at 203 SE 2nd St in Trenton. One box will be allowed per vehicle.
WCJB
Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
