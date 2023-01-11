Read full article on original website
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 5,529...
LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks
A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond
-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
Grayson Waller On How He Landed The Role Of Playing Ric Flair On Young Rock
Top WWE NXT Star Grayson Waller had a conversation with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he ended up playing the role of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on Young Rock. Grayson Waller said:. "It was kind of like a lucky time where it was...
Kofi Kingston Believes Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently took part in an interview held by the company on some of the wild predictions the wrestlers have this 2023 and according to Kofi, he believes that Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will win the Intercontinental Title or the United States Title.
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
Brody King Comments On His One-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Responds
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming "#AllElite." "I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring...
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
Gunther Says He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding Comfort Zone On WWE Main Roster
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.
Former WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Ankle Surgery
-- Former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has gone through an eventful week - first resigning from her post as co-CEO upon the return of her father Vince McMahon to WWE. Stephanie then posted to social media today revealing that she underwent ankle surgery and has already begun rehabbing the injury.
Ric Flair Says He Is Begging To Compete In Another Match
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he is begging to compete in another match. Ric Flair said:. “I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve...
Taylor Wilde Looks Back At Her Wrestling Hiatus, Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Fightful to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her recent return to IMPACT Wrestling after taking a hiatus from the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Ric Flair Says He Has Never Heard Of The PWG Promotion
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as why would the WWE endorse something which is not their own and how he has never heard of the PWG promotion and maybe they have not heard of him as well, but he does not think that is the case.
Braun Strowman Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
"The Monster of all Monsters" will be sporting some fancy footwear during tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which emanates from The Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. this evening starting at 8/7c, Braun Strowman took to social media to tease new ring boots for his match against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Shayna Baszler Expresses Interest In Competing In Intergender Matches In WWE
Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. "l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done...
