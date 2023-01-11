Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in Singles action and Jake Hager go up against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. All Elite Wrestling recently added three more matches and a segment to the lineup of...
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Episode
According to Showbuzz Daily, this past Tuesday's WWE NXT New Year's Evil special episode drew a total of 700,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 7.2% from this past week’s 653,000 viewers. This past Tuesday's 0.15 rating is down 6.25%...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/13):Jakara Jackson vs. Isla Dawn, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. The newest student at Chase University, Duke Hudson looks to win his third straight match when he clashes...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, More (Video)
- -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up on the latest footage from the Maximum Male Models below:
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 5,529...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
"The Monster of all Monsters" will be sporting some fancy footwear during tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which emanates from The Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. this evening starting at 8/7c, Braun Strowman took to social media to tease new ring boots for his match against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
rajah.com
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
rajah.com
Opening Match, Main Event For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
What will open-and-close the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view this evening?. Kicking things off on the pay-per-view portion of tonight's IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. will be the IMPACT World Championship showdown between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. Headlining the first premium...
rajah.com
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/14): Roanoke, Virginia
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Notes From Today's WWE All-Talent Meeting Held Prior to Friday Night Smackdown
-- As reported earlier, WWE held an all talent meeting today prior to Friday Night Smackdown and below are notes compiled from pwinsider.com and fightfulselect.com:. - Triple H led the meeting and thanked all the wrestlers for all their hard work and said he understood there were concerns stemming from Vince McMahon's return to WWE.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
rajah.com
Tony Nese Reflects On Being Gatekeeper For WWE 205 Live, Teaming With Daivari
Tony Nese recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Premier Athlete" spoke about being one of the gatekeepers for WWE 205 Live, as well as his thoughts on possibly tagging up with Daivari again.
rajah.com
All-Talent Meeting Scheduled Prior to WWE Smackdown; More Notes & Possible Spoilers
-- Tonight's WWE Smackdown is set to air live later tonight and below are some news, notes and possible spoilers for the show compiled from various sources, including pwinsiderelite.com and fightfulselect.com. Karl Anderson is backstage at the show tonight. There is no word on if Luke Gallows or Mia Yim...
rajah.com
Mickie James Reveals Who She Wants To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Pro wrestling legend and top IMPACT Star Mickie James made an appearance on Brian Hebner's "Refin' It Up" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as who she would like to induct her into the WWE or IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame one day. Mickie James said:. “I...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
rajah.com
Taylor Wilde Looks Back At Her Wrestling Hiatus, Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Fightful to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her recent return to IMPACT Wrestling after taking a hiatus from the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
