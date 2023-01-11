ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

rajah.com

NXT Level Up Preview (1/13): Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson

Fridays NXT Level Up lineup has been revealed. Earler today, WWE.Com sent out the following preview of the Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up:. An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Duke Hudson and Damon Kemp in a highly anticipated clash, Oba Femi colliding with Von Wagner, and Jakara Jackson battling Isla Dawn.
rajah.com

All-Talent Meeting Scheduled Prior to WWE Smackdown; More Notes & Possible Spoilers

-- Tonight's WWE Smackdown is set to air live later tonight and below are some news, notes and possible spoilers for the show compiled from various sources, including pwinsiderelite.com and fightfulselect.com. Karl Anderson is backstage at the show tonight. There is no word on if Luke Gallows or Mia Yim...
rajah.com

Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene

Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com

Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond

-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
rajah.com

WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
ROANOKE, VA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/14): Roanoke, Virginia

WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event.
ROANOKE, VA
rajah.com

Gunther Says He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding Comfort Zone On WWE Main Roster

GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.
rajah.com

LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
rajah.com

CM Punk Responds to MJF Post By Taking a Shot at AEW's Ratings

-- MJF took to Instagram yesterday to pose with two Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards he won for his work last year - "Most Hated" and "Feud of the Year" which he won with CM Punk. However, in the latter plaque, he taped over Punk's name and put his own name again, prompting Punk to comment on the post by taking a shot at AEW's ratings. Punk responded with "Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either."
rajah.com

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/12): 6-Man Tag Team Match

IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin take on Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Rich Swann in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of...
rajah.com

Molly Holly Reflects On Working With William Regal In Memphis

During her recent Highspots Virtual Signing, WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly reflected on her WWE developmental work with William Regal in Memphis. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Molly touches on this topic with her thoughts:. “I was in developmental, and they put me with William...
MEMPHIS, TN
rajah.com

Shayna Baszler Expresses Interest In Competing In Intergender Matches In WWE

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. "l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done...

