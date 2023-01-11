Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Related
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Preview (1/13): Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson
Fridays NXT Level Up lineup has been revealed. Earler today, WWE.Com sent out the following preview of the Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up:. An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Duke Hudson and Damon Kemp in a highly anticipated clash, Oba Femi colliding with Von Wagner, and Jakara Jackson battling Isla Dawn.
rajah.com
All-Talent Meeting Scheduled Prior to WWE Smackdown; More Notes & Possible Spoilers
-- Tonight's WWE Smackdown is set to air live later tonight and below are some news, notes and possible spoilers for the show compiled from various sources, including pwinsiderelite.com and fightfulselect.com. Karl Anderson is backstage at the show tonight. There is no word on if Luke Gallows or Mia Yim...
rajah.com
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond
-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/14): Roanoke, Virginia
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Gunther Says He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding Comfort Zone On WWE Main Roster
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.
rajah.com
LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
rajah.com
CM Punk Responds to MJF Post By Taking a Shot at AEW's Ratings
-- MJF took to Instagram yesterday to pose with two Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards he won for his work last year - "Most Hated" and "Feud of the Year" which he won with CM Punk. However, in the latter plaque, he taped over Punk's name and put his own name again, prompting Punk to comment on the post by taking a shot at AEW's ratings. Punk responded with "Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either."
rajah.com
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/12): 6-Man Tag Team Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin take on Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Rich Swann in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of...
rajah.com
GUNTHER Talks About Triple H Leading WWE Creative, Wanting Imperium vs. Bloodline Rivalry
Imperium vs. The Bloodline. It has a nice ring to it. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader recently expressed interest in a rivalry between his faction and The Bloodline during an interview with the San Antonio Express. Also during the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Paul "Triple H"...
rajah.com
AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Set To Be Revealed Soon
An All Elite Wrestling and Jeopardy! crossover is on the horizon. According to a Twitter post from AEW referee Bryce Rensburg, the event will be announced "next Wednesday":
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Working With William Regal In Memphis
During her recent Highspots Virtual Signing, WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly reflected on her WWE developmental work with William Regal in Memphis. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Molly touches on this topic with her thoughts:. “I was in developmental, and they put me with William...
rajah.com
Shayna Baszler Expresses Interest In Competing In Intergender Matches In WWE
Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. "l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done...
Comments / 0