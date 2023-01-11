ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler Requests an Elvis Tune for His Play-Off Music as He Accepts His Golden Globe

By Anna Chan
 4 days ago

If he can dream it, he can win it. Austin Butler took home the 2023 Golden Globe in the best actor in a drama category on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis .

“Oh man, all my words are leaving me! I’m just so grateful right now,” the 31-year-old actor exclaimed as he accepted the trophy. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me to experience, to take risks, and I always knew I would be supported — Baz Luhrmann, I love you.”

The actor also thanked Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, who were in the audience. “Thank you, guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he told the pair as piano music played louder and louder to urge him to wrap up his speech.

And that’s when Butler offered up a suggestion for the person behind the ceremony’s play-off music. “You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something!” he joked, referencing The King’s 1969 Billboard Hot 100 hit.

The actor wrapped up his speech by giving the late artist a shout-out. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” he said of the three-time Grammy winner.

Austin beat out Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ), Hugh Jackman ( The Son ), Billy Nighy ( Living ) and Jeremy Pope ( The Inspection ) for the best drama actor trophy.

The 80th annual Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The ceremony aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Billboard

