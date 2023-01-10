Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Anxious individuals are less likely to experience “states of flow” while playing music
Researchers recently found that musicians who are less anxious tend to experience more states of flow while playing music and those who experienced more flow scored higher on emotional intelligence. Their study has been published in PLOS One. Flow is described as a state of optimal experience that is associated...
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
hubpages.com
The Invisible Men: Examining the Impact of Gender Inequality on Men's Health and Well-being
Gender inequality is a complex issue affecting men and women in various ways. While many commonly perceive that women are disproportionately affected by gender inequality, it is essential to recognize that men also face societal expectations and stereotypes that limit their opportunities and experiences. This article will delve deeper into...
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
boldsky.com
Body Language: How To Notice The Nonverbal Cues Of Others?
Body language is a congruous medley of nonverbal gestures, facial expressions, eye gaze, postures, and mannerisms to communicate. Through gestures and postures we say a lot more than what we intend to unravel. If a person shows a straight posture in a conversation, it indicates confidence and interest in the topic. There are 11 types of body language forms that we use in our interactions. Body language is expressed subconsciously and forms an important part of our conversations. For example, a raised eyebrow might also show romantic or social interest. This gesture is used by the monkeys as well.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives
Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
The basics of meditation
Taking steps to safeguard mental health is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. The National Institute of Mental Health notes that mental health affects how individuals think and feel, […]
From Negative to Positive Emotions
Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
MedicalXpress
The science of self-esteem: Past experience can predict teenage girls' self-worth, sense of belonging
Lockers slam. Backpacks swing over shoulders. Shoes slap as students cluster and close ranks, lone footfalls speeding up, slowing down, and falling in step. The need for belonging follows a distinct soundscape in school hallways. "We all feel the need to fit in socially, but teenagers feel this need more...
Phys.org
Cross-cultural study examines maternal attitudes and infant development
Mothers in the samples from the U.K. and Uganda have different attitudes toward parenting, but while on a group level the experience and development of their infants sometimes aligns with parenting attitudes, surprisingly, it did not always show such variation, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Eve Holden and Katie Slocombe of University of York, U.K., and colleagues.
To better address the needs of older populations, researchers and media should stop fussing over aging
The world seems to be obsessed with aging. The media is plagued with articles about the costs of growing older, the cure to aging and secrets to aging successfully. Alongside these concerns, we strive to age gracefully or become “cognitive super-agers” — people whose brains function like those of a much younger person. Not everyone fears aging. There are also those who embrace it, and suggest that, instead of viewing aging as something to overcome, we should view it as “second adulthood” — an opportunity in life after retirement, to complete, consolidate and share experiences of lives that were meaningfully...
heysigmund.com
How to Nurture Self-Regulation in Children and Teens
The same part of the brain children need to safely cross a busy road is the same part they need to regulate. This part of the brain is called the pre-frontal cortex, and it helps with all the things we humans love in other humans. It helps us make (good) deliberate decisions, think through consequences, problem-solve, plan, and calm big feelings.
lootpress.com
Family chores inspire confidence and self-esteem
Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.
NPR
Hey adults, fun is one antidote to stress. Try it more
How often have you resolved to stress less? But what does that mean? For journalist Catherine Price, she found the first step to making us happier, healthier, and more present is to ... have more fun. About Catherine Price. With a background in science journalism and an unshakeable curiosity about...
science.org
Social bonds are related to health behaviors and positive well-being globally
At times of turmoil, such as during disasters, social crises, or pandemics, our social bonds can be key to receiving support and gaining certainty about the right course of action. In an analysis combining two global datasets (N = 13,264) collected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study examined how social bonds with close social circles (i.e., family and friends) and extended groups (i.e., country, government, and humanity) relate to engagement in health behaviors and psychological well-being. Results revealed that only family bonding was associated with self-reported engagement in health behaviors. Being strongly bonded with both close circles and extended groups predicted less anxiety and depression and better well-being, particularly for those who were bonded with more groups. These findings highlight that close and extended social bonds offer different sources of support and direction during the most challenging of circumstances and that continuous investment is needed to forge and maintain both.
