ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Walker Howard enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU quarterback Walker Howard spent one year in Baton Rouge and is already looking for a fresh start. The redshirt freshman entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday. Ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and the No. 34 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite, Howard signed with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy