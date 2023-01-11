Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but will still probably want to give yourself a little extra time to navigate our slick roads as you head out the door Thursday morning. The storm system that brought our active weather over the last few days has now broken down but we've still had limited scattered showers overnight. Shower chances are diminishing quickly as we start your Thursday and the majority of our region will have little more than sprinkles possible into your morning commute. Shower chances will linger in areas closer to the coast and there's a slight chance for light showers in Shasta County. The rest of our region is projected to stay dry for the day after sunrise. We'll continue to have plenty of clouds overhead through the day, but some sunshine will creep through those clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Thursday. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph with gusts up to around 20mph early today. Winds will become lighter into your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to upper 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO