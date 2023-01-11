Read full article on original website
People are being forced out by rising waters on the Sacramento River
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - People living near the Tehama bridge have already packed their stuff and moved out. Kate Lowery's home is right next to the river. She told Action News Now the water was a couple of feet from her trailer just a few days ago. "I just packed...
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
Winter Storms causing severe damage in Berry Creek, people stuck in homes from flooding
BERRY CREEK, Calif. -“The need was great before the fire and the need is even greater now for resources up in Berry Creek," said Nicole Navarro who is a part of Hope on the Hill Ministries. They bring resources to Berry Creek and host a food bank for the...
Man wakes up to house fire, escapes with burns
PALERMO, Calif. - A man woke up to a smoke-filled home and was able to get out with first-degree burns in Palermo Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE said units were dispatched to Alice Avenue near Melvina Avenue around 6:20 a.m. and found a well-involved house fire.
California's longest-serving District Attorney
Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney. Butte County's Mike Ramsey becomes California's longest-serving District Attorney. Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers
CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Thursday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Thursday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
Highway 99 under 1-way traffic control in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 south of Dairyville was closed in Tehama County due to emergency work, Caltrans District 2 says. At about 10:15 a.m., the highway was under one-way traffic control about three to five miles south of Dairyville. The highway was initially closed at...
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday but more rain & snow is ahead
Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but will still probably want to give yourself a little extra time to navigate our slick roads as you head out the door Thursday morning. The storm system that brought our active weather over the last few days has now broken down but we've still had limited scattered showers overnight. Shower chances are diminishing quickly as we start your Thursday and the majority of our region will have little more than sprinkles possible into your morning commute. Shower chances will linger in areas closer to the coast and there's a slight chance for light showers in Shasta County. The rest of our region is projected to stay dry for the day after sunrise. We'll continue to have plenty of clouds overhead through the day, but some sunshine will creep through those clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Thursday. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph with gusts up to around 20mph early today. Winds will become lighter into your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to upper 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.
Chico State's Center for Economic Development hosted the 23rd annual Economic Forecast Conference
CHICO, Calif. - Employment rates, inflation, and the housing market's future were some of the key topics discussed at the 23rd annual Economic Forecast Conference hosted by the Center for Economic Development at Chico State. Action News Now spoke to one of the keynote speakers, Dr. Robert Eyler, who compared...
Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
Collapsed Flournoy Avenue bridge may be closed for 2 years
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The bridge that collapsed on Flournoy Avenue in Tehama County earlier this week is estimated to be closed for at least two years, according to Jim Simon, the Tehama County Public Works director. Simon said the Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue around 2...
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
Northern Valley Catholic Social Service to help provide donations to Berry Creek residents
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A call for help for people living in Berry Creek. Families there need tarps, propane, generators, gas and rain gear. The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service will distribute donations and Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly says people can drop items off at his office by appointment.
Commercial airlines entertain a return to Chico Regional Airport
Some commercial airlines are interested in returning to Chico Regional Airport. Chico City Council designated $350K to help bring a carrier to the airport. Commercial airlines entertain a return to Chico Regional Airport. Some commercial airlines are interested in returning to Chico Regional Airport. Chico City Council designated $350K to...
