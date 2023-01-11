Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO