wbiw.com
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central
GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet
SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
wbiw.com
Mercy! BNL extends series streak to 37 with runaway victory over Bluejackets
BEDFORD – For the first time since its inception, Bedford North Lawrence triggered the ‘mercy rule.’ The victim, which is not usually shown any mercy in this clash of county neighbors, was the program’s favorite whipping post. For the 37th consecutive time in the series, BNL...
wbiw.com
High-rising Jennings, facing clash with Stars, fills the void as a league favorite
BEDFORD – In the void of Hoosier Hills Conference turnover, with two new coaches and the impending departure of another legend, with graduation claiming most of the league’s First Team from a year ago, some wondered which team would fill the vacuum. As the season reaches its midpoint,...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals
MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
wbiw.com
‘Selfish’ Stars seek to keep HHC title all to themselves when they visit Floyd Central
BEDFORD – From a young age, children are taught to share. It’s a learned skill, because impulse control develops late, and it might come in handy in making friends, playing cooperatively and surviving an unforgiving world. But winning a championship? Gotta be supremely selfish. Don’t give ‘em anything....
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
wbiw.com
Impressive fourth quarter comeback leaves Lady Jackets just short against Eastern Greene
Despite an impressive fourth quarter, where they outscored Eastern Greene by 12 to nearly come back from a 16 point deficit, as well as a season-high 26 points from senior guard Mylea Slone, Mitchell High School came up just short of picking up the win on the road Thursday night, losing the game 46-42.
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
Linton basketball coach to return to bench
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return […]
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North. ISP said the shooting happened shortly […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
1075thefan.com
What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?
Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
