Columbus, IN

wbiw.com

No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central

GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...
wbiw.com

BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet

SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals

MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
LAWRENCE, IN
WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton basketball coach to return to bench

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return […]
LINTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
1075thefan.com

What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?

Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
103GBF

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN

