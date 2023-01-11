ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Report: Sean Payton ‘Would be Happy’ to Work with QB Russell Wilson

As the Denver Broncos undergo a search for another head coach, many in local and national media have promulgated the trope that quarterback Russell Wilson is somehow a liability. The idea being that he was so bad in Year 1 with the Broncos that Wilson would scare off the elite head-coaching candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup at TIAA Bank Field. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. Pregame. Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Location: TIAA Bank Field. TV: NBC.
Watch: Journey Through Bengals Season Timeline

CINCINNATI — The 2022-23 NFL regular season was a wild one for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Its media team captured the whole thing well in a season timeline video. Relive the first "White Tiger" game, Cincinnati's huge win over Kansas City, and more. Cincinnati and Baltimore run it...
Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors

As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
Seahawks at 49ers FIGHT! LOOK: Playoff Game Gets Nasty (Dirty?)

The 49ers have taken a third-quarter lead, 23-17, in this playoff matchup ... with things getting chippy during the drive when the 49ers appeared to take issue with Seattle safety Johnathan Abram "putting a twist'' on the ankle of star Deebo Samuel after a 21-yard gain. The 49ers scored five...
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC

Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Twitter Reacts to Alex Anzalone’s Plan After Retirement

The Detroit Lions are not participating in the postseason for a myriad of reasons. After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, the team sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoffs. This week, it has been reported the officiating in the Seattle Seahawks contest against the Los...
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes

CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM

If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.

