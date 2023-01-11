Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors will look to cap off their six-game homestand with a fourth straight victory Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92-9 The Game will call...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
Wichita Eagle
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Celtics
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Thinks Los Angeles Rookie Prospect Looks Like A Steal
In a wide-ranging interview that's well worth a read in full, The Athletic's Jovan Buha spoke with Los Angeles Lakers rookie shooting guard Max Christie about his 2022-23 season so far. Buha considers the Christie draft pick (LA snagged him at No. 35 out of Michigan State University) another steal...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to begin a multi-game road trip out West. First up on the list is the Utah Jazz. The last time the Sixers played the Jazz, Utah was on a bit of a roll. Despite being viewed as a rebuilding squad, the Jazz were in the Western Conference early playoff picture at the time.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry’s Hilarious Reaction to Warriors Breaking Road Struggles
The Golden State Warriors have been dreadfully bad on the road all season. Their dominant home record has carried their overall record, because the team has struggled mightily away from Chase Center. Playing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Warriors were not only away from home, but they were in front of an NBA-record 64,000 fans at the Alamodome.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Injury Update: Christian Wood OUT vs. Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks are already riddled with injuries, as Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber have all been out for over a month now. The injury situation is only getting worse on Saturday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. According to the latest...
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers’ Struggles
The LA Clippers have lost seven of their last eight games, and currently sit at 22-22 over midway through the season. It has been a disastrous year for a team who was widely selected to win the Western Conference before the season began. Star forward Kawhi Leonard has been playing...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reporter Believes This Trade Could Return LA To Contender Status
It's clear that, as currently comprised, your Los Angeles Lakers won't be winning much of anything this season. The real question, though, is whether or not there's a trade out there that could change that. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report is convinced that just such a deal does exist: the.
Wichita Eagle
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Today Against Miami Heat
Betting line: -5.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the Heat's home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are probable and Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.
Wichita Eagle
Former Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Set to Work Out with the Los Angeles Lakers
After a couple years out of the NBA, free agent center Meyers Leonard will try out for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Leonard was suspended in 2021 after using an Anti-Semitic slur on a live Twitch stream while he was a member of the Miami Heat. Leonard played for the Heat from 2019-21.
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Preview
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers ended their two-game win streak in a difficult 114-133 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Philadelphia took down on New Year's Eve. The loss came at the hands of a terrific showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points on 62 percent...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen?
The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition. It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.
Colonel Crawford's Sheldon picks up career win No. 300 in tourney-style victory over Lucas
LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a dry towel, not the soaking wet one he hangs around his neck to wipe his own sweat off with, walked out on the court and wiped up the sweat of his players off of the floor.
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Brutally Honest Grade for Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't been a great team this season, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it. When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what grade he'd give the team this season, he gave a brutally honest answer. "C," Kerr said. "We haven’t been good enough. We’re...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation. After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King...
Wichita Eagle
NHL Mid-Season Grades: Central Division
The NHL’s regular season is upon us, and with it, we bring you letter grades for each of the 32 teams this year. This is the third division-by-division file. We began the process with the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic. Following our three stars of the week column Sunday, we’ll complete the process Monday with the Pacific Division. Now, to the Central:
Comments / 0