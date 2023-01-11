Betting line: -5.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the Heat's home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are probable and Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.

