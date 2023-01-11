ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Surprising Opening Line: Struggling Hoosiers Still Favored Against Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wisconsin has been a royal pain to Indiana lately, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings over the past seven years. And despite the fact that Indiana has been struggling of late, losing five straight games to Power 5 opponents, the Hoosiers are actually a decent-sized favorite when the two teams get together.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos of Indiana’s Win Over Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The conference grind has proven rough for the Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten) recently, but that all changed at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday when they defeated the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers 63-45. Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Jordan Geronimo stepped up in a big way as well, with 12 points and 11 assists. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

Defense Rests: Indiana Snaps Losing Streak With 63-45 Win Over Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dr. Jekyll, meet Mr. Hyde. Indiana's basketball team, down in the dumps while in the midst of a three-game losing streak, needed a win the worst way on Saturday when it hosted No. 18 Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Unable to guard anyone the past two weeks, the Hoosiers completely flipped that script against the Badgers, winning 63-45 with their best defensive effort of the year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy