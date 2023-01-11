Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Related
Ludlow boys hockey’s Ben Corbin scores 100th career point during loss to Agawam
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Six different individuals scored at least one point for Agawam hockey, including a team-high two goals from Cole Buffum, leading the Brownies to a 5-3 road win against Ludlow on Friday night.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Frank Maffia, Sawyer King propel Bombers hockey past Amherst, 5-1
1-11-23 Westfield boys hockey vs. Amherst BOYS ICE HOCKEY. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Second-half comeback leads UMass men’s basketball past URI at home (photos)
AMHERST – Matt Cross scored a career-high 22 points as UMass used a 12-0 scoring run early in the second half to take control of an eventual 75-65 win over Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (11-6 Overall, 2-2 Atlantic 10) shot 48 percent...
2023 Hoophall Classic: Turnovers plague Springfield Central boys basketball in loss against Hudson Catholic (NJ)
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central played fantastic defense against Hudson Catholic (NJ) on Friday night at the Hoophall Classic.
Worcester Railers’ comeback falls short against Newfoundland Growlers, 6-4
ST. JOHN’S, NL – The Worcester Railers HC (19-15-2-0 41 pts) fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (25-9-1-0 51 pts) 6-4 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,706 at the Mary Brown’s Centre. The Railers are back home on Jan. 20 against the Newfoundland Growlers...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Central girls basketball earns hard-fought victory over Sacred Heart, 60-54 (photos)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. SPRINGFIELD ― The Central girls basketball team came away with a well-earned victory over Sacred Heart Academy (CT), 60-54, during the second day of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Friday afternoon.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Hershey after Bears’ first period success
HERSHEY, PA. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-15-1-4) became the latest victims of the first-period exploits of the Hershey Bears (24-8-3-1), falling 5-3 inside the Giant Center on Friday night. After coughing up the first three goals in their loss to the Penguins on Wednesday, the Bears began the first period...
Worcester Railers drop second straight to Newfoundland Growlers in overtime
ST. JOHN’S, NL – The Worcester Railers (19-14-3-0 41 pts) lost to the Newfoundland Growlers (24-9-1-0 49 pts) on Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime, in front of 3,498 fans at the Mary Brown’s Centre. The Railers close out their three-game series against the Growlers Saturday with a 5:30 EST puck drop.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Windsor boys basketball spoils Central’s first HoopHall matchup
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central boys basketball was outmatched by a skilled and lengthy Windsor lineup, but it never stopped fighting to defend its home.
Scoreboard: Mahar girls basketball’s Hayden Comeau notches double-double in win over Athol & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mahar girls basketball’s defeat of Athol on Friday night was thanks to the steady hand and strong defensive efforts of Hayden Comeau, who helped lead the Senators to a 46-36 victory.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?
SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
How to watch Montverde Academy vs. LaLumiere School in HoopHall Classic for free
Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
Girl Scout Cookies: Western Massachustts girls celebrate Cookie Drop Day
Saturday was Cookie Drop Day, perhaps the biggest day of the year for Girl Scouts, their leaders and, of course, Thin Mint aficionados. It is the day when Girl Scout troops get their allotment of cookies for the coming year. “This is where cookie season launches,” said Dana Carnegie, communications...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0