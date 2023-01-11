Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Tamarac & Ballston remain unbeaten in league play with Friday night wins
The Tamarac and Ballston Spa boys basketball teams both stayed unbeaten in league play with wins on Friday night. The Bengals took down Hoosic Valley 76-68 in the Wasaren while the Scotties beat CBA 62-51. On the girls side, Albany and Colonie got convincing wins in Suburban Council action on Friday. See highlights here.
Siena & UAlbany women’s basketball teams both win big on Saturday
The Siena and UAlbany women’s basketball teams both got big wins on Saturday afternoon. The Saints had their largest margin of victory in three decades, 94-45 over St. Peter’s at the UHY Center. The Great Danes stayed unbeaten in America East play with a 73-54 win over NJIT at Hudson Valley Community College. See highlights from both games here.
Robinson’s 30 points lead Mekeel past New Hartford
Terence Robinson’s 30 points led Mekeel Christian Academy past New Hartford (Section 3) 71-66 on Thursday night. See highlights here.
Athletes from around the world in North Country for winter sports competition
Competition in the World University Games is underway in the North Country. It’s the world’s largest collegiate winter sports competition. The games are second only to the Winter Olympics In size and scope and some of the events are taking place right here in our area. More than...
New bakery opens in Saratoga Springs
A new cake shop opened its doors Thursday in Saratoga County. The Bread Basket Cake Shop is the second location for the Bread Basket Bakery. This one will focus only on cakes and cupcakes. The new bakery is part of the Business for Good organization, where 100% of profits will...
Good News: Aviation adventures, Berkshires tea, Cider comeback in Albany
Some exciting things are happening at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville. Students 10 to 17 years old are invited for “Aviation Adventures” on the last Saturday of each month. The first class is January 28 – and will focus on the museums two C-130 Hercules. Call the museum to sign up.
Glenville train trestle struck again
The Glenville Bridge, which has now become an infamous landmark – has had another messy run-in with a driver. Yet another truck crashed into it on Thursday night. the Glenville supervisor says he’s lost count of how many times an over-sized truck has crashed into the train trestle.
Ballston Spa gears up for February ‘Chocolate Fest’
Ballston Spa is gearing up for its eighth Chocolate Fest. Area restaurants, bakeries and chefs are welcome to compete to showcase their talents by preparing sample-sized chocolate offerings. There are three categories: sweet, savory and chocolate beverage. These treats will be judged by people at the Chocolate Fest. While enjoying...
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Dozens of horses on road to recovery after suffering from neglect
Dozens of horses have a new lease on life, just four months after police say they were found suffering from neglect and deprived of proper sustenance in Washington County. 13 Investigates went to visit the horses at their new home to get a first-hand look at their road to recovery.
Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash
A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
CVS in downtown Albany closes permanently
The CVS at 153 Central Avenue in downtown Albany will officially be closed for business by Thursday night. NewsChannel 13 reported last month that the location would shut down. Several viewers had reached out, saying they were concerned the move would create a pharmacy desert. Central Avenue Pharmacy is an...
Economic vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive through Hudson program
Monday is a national holiday in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is celebrated for his fight for civil rights for Black Americans and the poor. However, a lesser-known dream of Dr. King’s was an economic package that never got adopted – until now. Observers say King was frustrated near the end of his life that the civil rights movement did not lead to economic parity for Blacks. So he began to push what he called a guaranteed income project.
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
Fake $100 bills found circulating in Gloversville
Fake $100 bills are popping up on North Main Street in Gloversville, warn police. The bills specifically say they are “for motion picture purposes,” and have no legal value. They also feel different. If you see one, police say to just throw them in the trash.
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
School bus cameras capture shocking violations as cars pass
Albany County is urging schools to take adopt new safety measures, after showing alarming video of drivers illegally passing a school bus. County Executive Dan McCoy showed how its new bus safety program is working, for the first time since it was launched last September. See some of the shocking...
Glens Falls police investigate trio of attempted armed robberies
Police in Glens Falls are asking people to stay vigilant, after three attempted armed robberies over just 36 hours. They all happened this week. The most recent one was Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Union Street. Two others happened Tuesday night around 11:30,...
Telehealth program making medical access easier in North Country
People with disabilities who live in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties are now finding easier ways to get medical care. A new telehealth program aims to prevent costly trips to the emergency room, which is not an easy place for John Thurber of Northumberland to get to. Thurber uses a...
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
