ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Here’s How ‘The Office’ Influenced ‘M3GAN’

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

M3GAN is a new horror -comedy that follows a creepy AI doll on a murder spree. Along with scares, the movie delivers moments of dry humor. And according to director Gerard Johnstone, that’s because it was partly influenced by The Office .

‘M3GAN’ features a terrifying AI robot

M3GAN tells the story of Gemma ( Allison Williams ), a roboticist that works at a tech toy company. Her boss, David (Ronny Chieng), pressures her to find cheaper ways to manufacture their products. But Gemma is working on a bigger project — developing an AI robot called M3GAN that looks like a little girl and protects the user it pairs with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEL1B_0kAOt4dd00
L-R: Amie Donald as M3GAN, Allison Williams as Gemma, and Violet McGraw as Cady | Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

When Gemma’s niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), loses her parents in a car accident, Gemma takes her in. After struggling to juggle time as a newly single parent, Gemma decides to pair M3GAN with Cady.

But M3GAN takes her initiative to protect Cady much further than Gemma expects. The robot becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and Cady and even kills those she thinks are a threat.

The Blumhouse film comes from Johnstone and writers Akela Cooper and James Wan. It stars Williams, McGraw, Jenna Davis, and Chieng.

How ‘The Office’ influenced ‘M3GAN’

M3GAN is intense and scary, but it also features moments of humor. And as the director recently explained, some of those laughs were influenced by Ricky Gervais’ hit comedy, The Office .

“I would say I was heavily influenced by the British The Office ,” Johnstone told Dead Meat . “When I was starting to make television, just coming out of film school, that show was on and was just hugely influential I think on my generation. And so, that was definitely an influence.”

Johnstone noted that he also appreciates more serious projects, especially by filmmakers like David Fincher and Danny Villanueva. But he admitted that there’s just something about comedy that always draws him in.

“I also watch Happy Gilmore when it’s on, and I just love to laugh,” Johnstone said. “ Groundhog Day is one of my favorite films. So I’ve occasionally made things that are a little bit more camp.”

‘M3GAN’ director Gerard Johnstone reveals how he balances comedy with horror

Balancing comedy and horror isn’t always easy. But as Johnstone explained to Slash Film , when making M3GAN , he just tried to create scenes he would enjoy.

Related

‘M3GAN’s PG-13 Reshoots Indicate That the Future of Horror Movies Is Tamer and More Thrilling Than We Think

“It really comes down to what you yourself would like,” the filmmaker said. “I think a long time ago, I realized that this process of making things works so much better if you, yourself, are the audience. So it just comes down to what I would like to see in the movie.”

“Sometimes I just want to let loose and have some fun and do something that’s really bonkers, like have [M3GAN] dance down a corridor to whatever soundtrack’s playing,” Johnstone added. “And in those moments, if I’m genuinely excited and I can just feel myself judging a scene or an idea, I just have to follow that instinct. And so it really is kind of a gut thing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
People

Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'

Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘M3GAN’ director admits the movie’s budget is behind the killer doll’s lack of CGI

It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.
ComicBook

M3GAN Reshoots Toned Down Gore to PG-13

Few cinematic genres earn as much debate over an MPA rating as the horror world, and in the case of the upcoming M3GAN, director Gerard Johnstone recently recalled that reshoots on the film toned down the violence and gore to earn it a PG-13 rating, yet believes this made the film overall more frightening. From his perspective, the scenes that have been altered make it so that audiences have to imagine the events that unfold off-camera as opposed to explicitly showcasing them, with audiences likely conjuring all manner of disturbing images. M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6th.
Deadline

‘Sick’ Trailer, First Look: Pandemic-Themed Horror-Thriller Co-Written And Produced For Peacock By ’Scream’s Kevin Williamson

Peacock has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its pandemic-themed horror-thriller Sick, co-written and produced by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, which is set to premiere on the streamer next Friday, January 13. The film from Blumhouse and Miramax watches as the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, with Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) deciding to quarantine at the family lake house alone — or so they think.  John Hyams (Alone) directed from a script by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, with Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks) rounding out the cast....
PopSugar

The Real People Who Inspired Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Max Minghella's "Babylon" Characters

Writer and director Damien Chazelle is back with a show-stopping film that combines the poshness of "The Great Gatsby" with the debauchery of "The Wolf of Wall Street." The director's latest film, "Babylon," is set at the beginning of the Golden Age of Hollywood, as the film industry transitioned from the silent era to sound movies in the 1920s. Packed with a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Max Minghella, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Diego Calva, "Babylon" brings viewers on a roller-coaster ride throughout the tumultuous, wild history of one of Hollywood's most formative periods.
Primetimer

A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Show Is Coming at the Exact Right Time

It is a very good time to be a fan of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the hit 2000 movie from director Ang Lee that was a crossover hit for its wuxia action and earned 10 Academy Award nominations. Per Deadline, Sony Pictures Television just announced an overall deal with producer Jason Ning which includes a TV series adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the other four novels in the Crane-Iron Series by author Wang Dulu. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was the fourth of those novels, and Ang Lee's film incorporated elements from the others in his film adaptation as well.
Variety

How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “The Banshees of Inisherin” scored a leading three awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, including the statue for best motion picture musical or comedy. If you didn’t catch it in theaters, you can now stream the Golden Globe-winning film on HBO Max. Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy follows the dissolution of a lifelong friendship between Pádraic and Colm (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, respectively) on a remote island off the coast of Ireland. It became a surprise hit upon...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy