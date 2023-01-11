ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Madonna Once Felt Humiliated by Al Pacino and Warren Beatty on the Set of ‘Dick Tracy’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Madonna had already conquered the world of music by becoming one of the industry’s most iconic and famous pop stars . But there was a moment during the apex of the singer’s career where she had ambitions of becoming a movie star as well.

Starring in the 1990 film Dick Tracy was a stepping stone towards her goals. But there were moments when shooting the film among acting legends Al Pacino and Warren Beatty proved emotionally difficult for the mega-star.

Madonna was cast as Breathless Mahoney in Warren Beatty’s ‘Dick Tracy’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeZRv_0kAOt2sB00
Madonna | Visual China Group /Getty Images

Dick Tracy was a 1990 film adaptation of a popular 1930s detective comic strip of the same name. Directed by Warren Beatty, the movie also saw Beatty starring as titular character Dick Tracy himself. But Beatty wasn’t the only superstar that lent his talents to the feature. Tracy would boast an ensemble cast that included the likes of Dustin Hoffman, Kathy Bates, and Al Pacino. Pacino was cast in the film as the ruthless mob boss Big Boy .

Madonna would also contribute her own talents to the film as the fictional entertainer and singer Breathless Mahoney. Breathless would operate as a potential love interest for Beatty’s Tracy, often chasing the detective’s affection.

It was a role that Madonna personally and actively sought for herself.

“I called up Warren and told him I really wanted it,” she once told Newsweek . “I saw the A list and I was on the Z list. I felt like a jerk.”

Her persistence paid off. And although Madonna wasn’t the most experienced actor in the film, she felt she’d make up for that with her star-power. Madonna theorized she’d bring more eyes to Tracy because of her brand and popularity.

“Let’s just say I’m killing 12 birds with one stone. It’s a two-way street. I’m not going to overlook the fact that it’s a great opportunity for me, too. Most people don’t associate me with movies. But I know I have a much bigger following than Warren does and a lot of my audience isn’t even aware of who he is,” she said.

Madonna once shared she felt humiliated by Al Pacino and Warren Beatty on the set of ‘Dick Tracy’

For the most part, Madonna enjoyed her time working with the two acting legends. She was especially impressed by Beatty, who she likened to Beatty’s fictional character Dick Tracy. In a resurfaced interview with author Mike Bonifer (via Madonna Memories ), Madonna couldn’t help gush about her experience.

“Dick Tracy is a very isolated guy, as far as I’m concerned. He’s kind of a loner. He’s also very smart, very clever. He’s also a detective. And Warren is all of those things. He investigates everything, from the shoes on your feet to the bow in your hair,” Madonna complimented.

However, there were moments when the intensity of her co-stars really got to her. Instances in the movie saw Madonna’s Breathless butting heads with Pacino’s Big Boy. Eventually, the aspiring actor grew to despise Pacino’s character as if he was a real person.

“He was always smacking my butt and my face. I hated him, I loathed him, I was disgusted with him. And so what happened off-camera was that I’d always try to be moving away from him, and he’d always grab me and go ‘Get over here!’ which is exactly what happened in the movie,” Madonna recalled.

In certain scenes, Madonna hoped Beatty would even interfere in certain scenes with Pacino’s Big Boy. But at the end of the day, Madonna didn’t mind the embarrassing experience due to what it did for her performance.

“There was a scene where he kept smacking me in the stomach, and it would sting, and what made me cry was not so much the hit, but the fact that Warren wouldn’t stop. He would just keep going, and I was humiliated. So it worked, because that’s what’s happening to Breathless – she’s totally humiliated by Big Boy,” she said.

Al Pacino once claimed Madonna gave him a private naked lap dance

Related

The Reason Why Madonna’s Relationship with Her Kids Ended

It didn’t seem to be nearly as intense between Madonna and her co-stars when they weren’t filming. Pacino and Madonna, in particular, seemed to have formed a close bond after meeting on the set of Tracy. Pacino once even claimed that the “Lucky Star” singer treated him to a bit of a show that he’d never forget. Although Pacino didn’t divulge when, exactly, the alleged encounter took place.

“It’s private information. She was doing a dance and she was naked under her coat,” Pacino once said according to Contact Music . “She has an extraordinarily beautiful body, like cut out of Ivory. One day, when I’m old and I’m wheeled out on my porch wrapped in a blanket, if I have a beatific smile on my face, I’ll probably be thinking of that.”

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
thedigitalfix.com

Denzel Washington understands why Al Pacino beat him for Best Actor at the Oscars

Denzel Washington has been busy promoting two drama movies over the Christmas period – Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth (in which Washington stars as Macbeth) and A Journal for Jordan (in which Washington directs star Michael B Jordan). Whenever Washington is interviewed, the subject of the Oscars inevitably comes up. And that is the case for his latest interview with Variety.
EW.com

The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies

Make no mistake, Eddie Murphy is a legend in several fields. His stand-up comedy showcased an energetic, ribald master of his craft that left audiences doubled over in laughter, while his breakthrough turn on Saturday Night Live inspired countless Black TV performers and launched several remarkable characters, from Mr. Robinson to Velvet Jones. And who can forget the sheer musical power of "Boogie in Your Butt?"
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington

Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing

Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy