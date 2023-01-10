How much do the Golden Globes statuettes weigh and what are they made from?

Gina Rodriguez poses in the press room with the award for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for “Jane the Virgin” at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss, Associated Press

The Golden Globes premiered Tuesday night with all the usual glitz and glam. Each year, multiple stars who win the awards will hold the statuette above their head in celebration. Is it a hard feat to accomplish?

How much do the Golden Globes weigh?

The statuettes are heavy. The current statuettes weigh 7.8 pounds and are 11.5 inches tall with a 3.5 inch square base, according to Diario AS .

New York trophy designer and manufacturer Society Awards has crafted the Golden Globes statuette since 2009. They are not full gold, but they are electroplated in gold. They are mainly composed of marble and zinc, MarketWatch reported.

Each statuette can take 12 to 20 hours to craft, and Society Awards makes about 100,000 trophies each year, per MarketWatch .

The entire statue-making process takes around three to four months, according to the “Today” show.

“When Society Awards crafts a Golden Globe statuette it is a mixture of technology in the casting and electroplating process and hand artisanship in the finishing and construction,” Society Awards CEO David Moritz told the “Today” show.

When did the Golden Globes start?

The awards show began in 1943 and was founded by eight journalists, “all of whom were passionate about judging Hollywood productions for foreign audiences,” LA Magazine reported.

There are 25 Golden Globes awards to give out and honor performances in movies and television. Its humble beginnings allow for a looser format and lack the austerity and rigidity of other awards ceremonies like the Academy Awards.

