ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Jerrod Carmichael Shocks With Joke About Tom Cruise and Scientologist Shelly Miscavige

By Kevin Fallon
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4jSl_0kAOskBJ00
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael incited a ballroom’s worth of gasps from the celebrities at Tuesday night’s ceremony, with his shocking joke about Tom Cruise and Scientology.

“Backstage I found the awards that Tom Cruise returned,” Carmichael said, clutching three trophies. He was presumably referencing Cruise’s public statement that he was returning his awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association following its scandals last year. Then the kicker: “I say we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

After what seemed like a beat to process the joke, there were audible gasps throughout the audience.

Shelly Miscavige is a high-profile member of Scientology, who is married to the organization’s leader, David Miscavige , and has not been seen in public since August 2007. Her “disappearance” from the public eye has been the subject of concern for many of Scientology’s detractors. In November, Leah Remini, an actress and outspoken former Scientologist, published a Twitter thread with her own suspicions about there being cover-ups and malfeasance involved in Miscavige’s 15-year absence.

After Carmichael's bit went viral online, Remini tweeted out a clip with the caption, “Where is Shelly??”

The question of “Where is Shelly?” is often considered one of the biggest controversies involving the organization. And, of course, Cruise is the most high-profile celebrity Scientologist .

Carmichael referencing Scientology at all during a Hollywood industry ceremony is crossing a previous taboo; invoking Miscavige and suggesting that Cruise might have knowledge of what’s going on is another level of shock.

Making things even more awkward: Carmichael’s remarks came as he was introducing two presenters from Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick , Glen Powell and Jay Ellis. In the midst of a speech about how impactful Top Gun has been this year, Powell delivered the understatement of the night: “It’s a good thing Tom’s not here.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves

Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
MIAMI, FL
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
RadarOnline

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy