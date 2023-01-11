Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week! After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Still Together? Update on Their Current Relationship Status
A private romance. Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall quietly began dating in 2015 after he was hired to take photos at her son Louis’ birthday party. In the years that followed, they largely kept their relationship under wraps as they raised their children together. Get details on whether they are still together by scrolling below.
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige
From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
WHAS 11
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael calls out the awards show during his opening monologue for never having a Black host in 79 years
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, host Jerrod Carmichael criticized the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity.
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
"You have to say something about it, then you move on," Eddie Murphy said about referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week. As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the actor wrapped his speech,...
People
