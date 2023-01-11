Read full article on original website
Related
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
"You have to say something about it, then you move on," Eddie Murphy said about referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week. As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the actor wrapped his speech,...
Maude Apatow to Make Her New York Stage Debut in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors
Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi produced and starred in a play during the second season of the hit HBO Max series Maude Apatow is going from starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria to actually starring in a real-life production. The Euphoria actress, 25, will make her theater debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She will appear in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2., taking over the role from Tony Award winner Lena Hall, who departs on Feb. 5. "I have long...
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week! After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Stokes posted a snap of himself getting close with a blonde he tagged as Ballerini on his Instagram Is Kelsea Ballerini ready to "jump right in" with Chase Stokes? The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, and Outer Banks actor, 30, were spotted getting cozy at Monday's Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won...
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
The Bachelor alum and his longtime girlfriend announced the news with a shared Instagram post on Thursday Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are engaged — and the Bachelor alum expressed his love with, not a rose, but show-stopping, sparkling diamond ring. The affianced couple announced the exciting news on Thursday with a joint Instagram post, which included a close-up look at Joy's stunning new bling. After nearly two and half years of dating, Viall, 42, got down on one knee with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring, which...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event. Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer is continuing to show off her chic maternity style. The pregnant Nope star, 29, is featured in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where she poses for a series of new photos modeling different looks accentuating her baby bump. In one photo, Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wears a form-fitting white Proenza Schouler dress that hugs her stomach. The mock-neck mini dress features bell sleeves with beautiful black trim. A second...
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama Lioness
The 85-year-old Academy Award winner will play a U.S. secretary of state in the Taylor Sheridan-helmed drama, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña Add Morgan Freeman to the Lioness lineup! The Oscar winner, 85, is joining the cast of the Paramount+ CIA drama, the studio announced on Friday. Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state in the show. Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow a young Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness...
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See Industry Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
Julia Roberts Learns She Isn't Actually a 'Roberts' After DNA Test: 'My Mind is Blown'
Julia Roberts discovered a centuries-old marital affair involving her great-great-grandfather on PBS' Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. Julia Roberts is not who she thought she was. The Oscar-winner appeared on PBS' Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on Wednesday, and was left speechless by a hidden centuries-old secret. After researching Roberts' family tree, Gates Jr. discovered that the man who was supposedly her great-great-grandfather, Willis Roberts, actually died more than a decade before her great-grandfather was born. While her great-great-grandmother Rhoda Suttle Roberts had been married to Willis...
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
Lisa Marie Presley Once Worked in a Fish and Chips Van in England — and She Loved It
Presley moved to England in 2010 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood, where she befriended owners of a local pub and fish and chips van While Lisa Marie Presley was well known for her career in music — following in her father Elvis' footsteps — she wasn't afraid to pitch in with some more ordinary work over the years. Presley moved from California to Rotherfield in East Sussex, England with her then-husband Michael Lockwood in 2010. While she lived there, she befriended local pub owner Justin Scales, who says...
Meghann Fahy Says She Doesn't 'Kiss and Tell' amid Rumored Romance with White Lotus Costar Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall sparked romance rumors after he shared a series of photos with the actress on Instagram in September Meghann Fahy isn't ready to spill the beans about her rumored romance with her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall. After being asked by a viewer if there was "any truth" to the speculation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, The Bold Type alum said, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys." Host Andy Cohen then told Fahy,...
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
"Grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me," Christina Applegate wrote ahead of Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, where she's nominated for best actress in a comedy series Christina Applegate's red carpet walk at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards will be a special one. The Dead to Me star, 51, who is nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the awards ceremony, shared that Sunday's show will be the first she's attended since she revealed in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). "So this...
People
382K+
Followers
65K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0